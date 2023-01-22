WISCONSIN (6-14)
Williams 5-8 2-2 12, LaBarbera 7-9 0-0 18, Pospisilova 7-17 2-2 18, Schramek 4-7 2-2 11, Wilke 3-9 0-0 8, Stapleton 1-5 0-0 2, Copeland 0-0 0-0 0, Ellew 0-0 0-0 0, Porter 0-0 0-0 0, Leuzinger 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-55 6-6 69
PENN ST. (12-8)
Pinto 2-4 2-4 6, Williamson 1-6 2-2 4, Ciezki 4-7 0-0 9, Kapinus 3-8 2-4 9, Marisa 4-15 5-6 15, Camden 0-2 0-0 0, Cash 0-1 0-0 0, Dia 0-0 0-0 0, Brigham 2-2 0-0 4, Thompson 10-13 2-2 27, Totals 26-58 13-18 74
|Wisconsin
|22
|8
|20
|19
|—
|69
|Penn St.
|21
|14
|12
|27
|—
|74
3-Point Goals_Wisconsin 9-22 (LaBarbera 4-6, Pospisilova 2-8, Schramek 1-2, Wilke 2-6), Penn St. 9-21 (Pinto 0-1, Ciezki 1-2, Kapinus 1-3, Marisa 2-7, Camden 0-2, Thompson 5-6). Assists_Wisconsin 19 (LaBarbera 6), Penn St. 18 (Marisa 8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Wisconsin 37 (Pospisilova 10), Penn St. 25 (Williamson 7). Total Fouls_Wisconsin 17, Penn St. 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,310.
