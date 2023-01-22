FGFTReb
PENN ST. (12-8)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Pinto192-42-41-3126
Williamson241-62-22-7024
Ciezki404-70-01-3739
Kapinus323-82-40-3239
Marisa394-155-61-38015
Camden50-20-00-0010
Cash30-10-01-1000
Dia30-00-00-1000
Brigham62-20-01-1014
Thompson2910-132-21-10027
Team00-00-01-2000
Totals20026-5813-189-25181274

Percentages: FG 44.828, FT .722.

3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Thompson 5-6, Marisa 2-7, Ciezki 1-2, Kapinus 1-3, Pinto 0-1, Camden 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Kapinus 2, Williamson 1)

Turnovers: 14 (Brigham 3, Pinto 2, Ciezki 2, Kapinus 2, Marisa 2, Williamson 1, Dia 1, Thompson 1)

Steals: 16 (Kapinus 5, Marisa 5, Williamson 2, Ciezki 2, Thompson 2)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
WISCONSIN (6-14)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Williams285-82-22-42212
LaBarbera397-90-00-76118
Pospisilova407-172-22-105318
Schramek274-72-23-41411
Wilke373-90-03-3428
Stapleton91-50-01-2022
Copeland20-00-00-1130
Ellew20-00-00-0000
Porter10-00-00-0000
Leuzinger150-00-00-1000
Team00-00-01-5000
Totals20027-556-612-37191769

Percentages: FG 49.091, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (LaBarbera 4-6, Pospisilova 2-8, Wilke 2-6, Schramek 1-2)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Williams 1, Pospisilova 1)

Turnovers: 25 (Pospisilova 5, Wilke 5, Schramek 4, Williams 3, LaBarbera 3, Stapleton 2, Ellew 1, Porter 1, Leuzinger 1)

Steals: 3 (Wilke 2, Pospisilova 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Wisconsin228201969
Penn St.2114122774

A_2,310

Officials_Kelsey Reynolds, Maggie Tieman, Felicia Grinter

