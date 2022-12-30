|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PENN ST. (10-4)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brigham
|14
|1-1
|3-4
|2-2
|0
|1
|5
|Pinto
|23
|4-6
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|2
|8
|Ciezki
|25
|2-7
|3-4
|2-5
|5
|3
|7
|Kapinus
|29
|5-14
|3-4
|2-4
|5
|2
|14
|Marisa
|33
|11-22
|6-7
|1-5
|3
|1
|32
|Camden
|17
|3-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|8
|Cash
|11
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|0
|Dia
|5
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|1
|Williamson
|11
|0-4
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|2
|0
|Tensaie
|4
|0-0
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Thompson
|25
|4-9
|2-3
|1-1
|0
|0
|11
|Thomas
|3
|0-0
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|2
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-70
|22-28
|12-29
|19
|17
|90
Percentages: FG 42.857, FT .786.
3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Marisa 4-9, Camden 2-3, Kapinus 1-5, Thompson 1-2, Pinto 0-1, Ciezki 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 5 (Camden 1, Cash 1, Kapinus 1, Marisa 1, Williamson 1)
Turnovers: 10 (Ciezki 2, Kapinus 2, Marisa 2, Pinto 2, Thompson 1, Team 1)
Steals: 17 (Kapinus 6, Ciezki 3, Camden 2, Cash 2, Pinto 2, Marisa 1, Thompson 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|RUTGERS (6-9)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cornwell
|29
|5-6
|3-4
|1-7
|0
|3
|13
|Lafayette
|25
|3-11
|4-4
|3-5
|2
|4
|10
|Brown
|29
|5-10
|2-4
|0-8
|4
|3
|13
|Sidibe
|37
|3-7
|1-1
|0-6
|5
|2
|7
|Smikle
|32
|5-9
|6-6
|2-4
|2
|3
|18
|Bates
|16
|1-3
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|3
|3
|Carter
|15
|1-2
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|3
|5
|Streeter
|17
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|3
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|4-8
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-51
|18-21
|11-41
|16
|23
|72
Percentages: FG 47.059, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 6-12, .500 (Smikle 2-4, Brown 1-1, Bates 1-2, Carter 1-1, Streeter 1-3, Sidibe 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Brown 2, Bates 1)
Turnovers: 31 (Sidibe 6, Carter 5, Smikle 5, Bates 4, Brown 3, Cornwell 3, Lafayette 3, Streeter 2)
Steals: 5 (Brown 2, Smikle 2, Lafayette 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Rutgers
|13
|16
|21
|22
|—
|72
|Penn St.
|33
|20
|19
|18
|—
|90
A_2,368
Officials_Kelsey Reynolds, Maggie Tieman, Felicia Grinter
