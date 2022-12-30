FGFTReb
PENN ST. (10-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brigham141-13-42-2015
Pinto234-60-00-2328
Ciezki252-73-42-5537
Kapinus295-143-42-45214
Marisa3311-226-71-53132
Camden173-40-00-0128
Cash110-30-00-2210
Dia50-01-20-0011
Williamson110-40-02-2020
Tensaie40-02-20-1002
Thompson254-92-31-10011
Thomas30-02-20-1022
Team00-00-02-4000
Totals20030-7022-2812-29191790

Percentages: FG 42.857, FT .786.

3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Marisa 4-9, Camden 2-3, Kapinus 1-5, Thompson 1-2, Pinto 0-1, Ciezki 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Camden 1, Cash 1, Kapinus 1, Marisa 1, Williamson 1)

Turnovers: 10 (Ciezki 2, Kapinus 2, Marisa 2, Pinto 2, Thompson 1, Team 1)

Steals: 17 (Kapinus 6, Ciezki 3, Camden 2, Cash 2, Pinto 2, Marisa 1, Thompson 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
RUTGERS (6-9)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cornwell295-63-41-70313
Lafayette253-114-43-52410
Brown295-102-40-84313
Sidibe373-71-10-6527
Smikle325-96-62-42318
Bates161-30-01-3133
Carter151-22-20-0135
Streeter171-30-00-0123
Team00-00-04-8000
Totals20024-5118-2111-41162372

Percentages: FG 47.059, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 6-12, .500 (Smikle 2-4, Brown 1-1, Bates 1-2, Carter 1-1, Streeter 1-3, Sidibe 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Brown 2, Bates 1)

Turnovers: 31 (Sidibe 6, Carter 5, Smikle 5, Bates 4, Brown 3, Cornwell 3, Lafayette 3, Streeter 2)

Steals: 5 (Brown 2, Smikle 2, Lafayette 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Rutgers1316212272
Penn St.3320191890

A_2,368

Officials_Kelsey Reynolds, Maggie Tieman, Felicia Grinter

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you