|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PENN ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Harrar
|29
|4-6
|1-2
|2-8
|1
|2
|9
|Lee
|28
|3-8
|1-2
|2-7
|2
|2
|8
|Lundy
|31
|8-13
|2-2
|1-2
|2
|0
|23
|Cornwall
|13
|0-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Pickett
|37
|7-13
|3-4
|1-6
|4
|4
|18
|Sessoms
|23
|1-6
|4-4
|0-3
|4
|1
|6
|White
|19
|0-1
|1-2
|3-7
|0
|2
|1
|Dread
|16
|1-2
|1-2
|0-3
|2
|2
|4
|Johnson
|4
|1-2
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|5
|Totals
|200
|25-55
|15-20
|9-36
|15
|14
|74
Percentages: FG .455, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Lundy 5-9, Dread 1-2, Johnson 1-2, Pickett 1-3, Lee 1-4, White 0-1, Sessoms 0-2, Cornwall 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Lee, Lundy, White).
Turnovers: 12 (Harrar 3, Lee 3, Sessoms 2, Dread, Lundy, Pickett, White).
Steals: 4 (Dread, Pickett, Sessoms, White).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTHWESTERN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Beran
|22
|4-6
|1-1
|0-3
|0
|3
|11
|Nance
|30
|5-12
|2-3
|0-2
|3
|2
|15
|Audige
|29
|3-9
|0-0
|1-7
|3
|3
|6
|Berry
|28
|3-6
|1-1
|1-3
|1
|5
|9
|Buie
|33
|8-14
|1-2
|1-2
|8
|1
|22
|Young
|19
|1-4
|1-2
|1-5
|1
|2
|3
|Simmons
|14
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Greer
|12
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|0
|Williams
|9
|2-4
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|2
|4
|Barnhizer
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-61
|6-9
|6-26
|20
|18
|70
Percentages: FG .426, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 12-26, .462 (Buie 5-8, Nance 3-5, Beran 2-3, Berry 2-4, Simmons 0-1, Williams 0-1, Audige 0-2, Greer 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Beran, Nance).
Turnovers: 8 (Buie 3, Berry 2, Audige, Simmons, Young).
Steals: 4 (Audige 2, Beran, Nance).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Penn St.
|29
|45
|—
|74
|Northwestern
|34
|36
|—
|70
A_2,764 (8,117).