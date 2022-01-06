FGFTReb
PENN ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Harrar294-61-22-8129
Lee283-81-22-7228
Lundy318-132-21-22023
Cornwall130-40-00-0010
Pickett377-133-41-64418
Sessoms231-64-40-3416
White190-11-23-7021
Dread161-21-20-3224
Johnson41-22-20-0005
Totals20025-5515-209-36151474

Percentages: FG .455, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Lundy 5-9, Dread 1-2, Johnson 1-2, Pickett 1-3, Lee 1-4, White 0-1, Sessoms 0-2, Cornwall 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Lee, Lundy, White).

Turnovers: 12 (Harrar 3, Lee 3, Sessoms 2, Dread, Lundy, Pickett, White).

Steals: 4 (Dread, Pickett, Sessoms, White).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
NORTHWESTERNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Beran224-61-10-30311
Nance305-122-30-23215
Audige293-90-01-7336
Berry283-61-11-3159
Buie338-141-21-28122
Young191-41-21-5123
Simmons140-20-01-1000
Greer120-30-00-1200
Williams92-40-01-2124
Barnhizer40-10-00-0100
Totals20026-616-96-26201870

Percentages: FG .426, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 12-26, .462 (Buie 5-8, Nance 3-5, Beran 2-3, Berry 2-4, Simmons 0-1, Williams 0-1, Audige 0-2, Greer 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Beran, Nance).

Turnovers: 8 (Buie 3, Berry 2, Audige, Simmons, Young).

Steals: 4 (Audige 2, Beran, Nance).

Technical Fouls: None.

Penn St.294574
Northwestern343670

A_2,764 (8,117).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

