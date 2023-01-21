|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEBRASKA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Walker
|34
|9-14
|2-4
|1-6
|6
|2
|20
|Bandoumel
|7
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Dawson
|39
|1-4
|1-4
|3-9
|1
|2
|4
|Griesel
|38
|3-9
|5-6
|0-5
|4
|1
|11
|Tominaga
|26
|4-9
|3-3
|0-3
|2
|4
|13
|Wilcher
|30
|4-6
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|11
|Lawrence
|15
|1-3
|0-5
|1-4
|0
|1
|2
|Breidenbach
|11
|0-4
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|23-51
|13-24
|5-31
|14
|12
|65
Percentages: FG .451, FT .542.
3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Wilcher 3-5, Tominaga 2-7, Dawson 1-2, Bandoumel 0-1, Breidenbach 0-3, Griesel 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Griesel).
Turnovers: 9 (Walker 3, Wilcher 3, Griesel 2, Breidenbach).
Steals: 6 (Griesel 5, Dawson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PENN ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Njie
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Funk
|37
|8-13
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|1
|23
|Pickett
|34
|6-8
|0-1
|0-13
|5
|4
|12
|Wynter
|26
|3-7
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|6
|Lundy
|27
|5-10
|3-4
|0-2
|2
|2
|16
|Dread
|24
|1-5
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|2
|5
|Clary
|19
|2-4
|2-3
|0-3
|3
|2
|6
|Dorsey
|9
|0-2
|2-2
|2-3
|0
|1
|2
|Johnson
|9
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|6
|Mahaffey
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|5
|0
|Henn
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-55
|11-14
|4-32
|12
|22
|76
Percentages: FG .491, FT .786.
3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (Funk 5-10, Lundy 3-7, Johnson 2-3, Dread 1-5, Pickett 0-2, Wynter 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 10 (Pickett 7, Clary, Funk, Wynter).
Steals: 4 (Lundy 2, Dread, Funk).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Nebraska
|23
|42
|—
|65
|Penn St.
|29
|47
|—
|76
A_11,297 (15,261).
