FGFTReb
NEBRASKAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Walker349-142-41-66220
Bandoumel71-20-00-0012
Dawson391-41-43-9124
Griesel383-95-60-54111
Tominaga264-93-30-32413
Wilcher304-60-00-20111
Lawrence151-30-51-4012
Breidenbach110-42-20-2102
Totals20023-5113-245-31141265

Percentages: FG .451, FT .542.

3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Wilcher 3-5, Tominaga 2-7, Dawson 1-2, Bandoumel 0-1, Breidenbach 0-3, Griesel 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Griesel).

Turnovers: 9 (Walker 3, Wilcher 3, Griesel 2, Breidenbach).

Steals: 6 (Griesel 5, Dawson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
PENN ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Njie50-10-00-1110
Funk378-132-20-21123
Pickett346-80-10-135412
Wynter263-70-00-3026
Lundy275-103-40-22216
Dread241-52-20-2025
Clary192-42-30-3326
Dorsey90-22-22-3012
Johnson92-40-00-0026
Mahaffey90-10-02-2050
Henn10-00-00-1000
Totals20027-5511-144-32122276

Percentages: FG .491, FT .786.

3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (Funk 5-10, Lundy 3-7, Johnson 2-3, Dread 1-5, Pickett 0-2, Wynter 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 10 (Pickett 7, Clary, Funk, Wynter).

Steals: 4 (Lundy 2, Dread, Funk).

Technical Fouls: None.

Nebraska234265
Penn St.294776

A_11,297 (15,261).

