|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DARTMOUTH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Adelekun
|19
|1-1
|0-0
|2-10
|1
|2
|2
|Rai
|31
|4-10
|2-4
|0-3
|2
|3
|11
|Wade
|26
|2-5
|3-4
|2-6
|1
|1
|7
|Barry
|38
|5-11
|4-4
|1-2
|0
|1
|16
|Samuels
|18
|0-4
|5-6
|0-0
|2
|2
|5
|Cornish
|21
|3-7
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|5
|7
|Robinson
|16
|2-4
|1-1
|0-0
|1
|3
|6
|Krystowiak
|13
|4-4
|0-0
|2-2
|1
|3
|9
|W.Slajchert
|10
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|3
|Myrthil
|7
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Ogbu
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-48
|15-19
|7-27
|9
|21
|68
Percentages: FG .479, FT .789.
3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Barry 2-6, Krystowiak 1-1, W.Slajchert 1-1, Robinson 1-2, Cornish 1-3, Rai 1-4, Wade 0-1, Samuels 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Adelekun, Cornish, Myrthil).
Turnovers: 16 (Rai 5, Adelekun 4, Cornish 2, Barry, Krystowiak, Robinson, W.Slajchert, Wade).
Steals: 6 (Barry 2, Cornish 2, Krystowiak, Rai).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PENN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Moshkovitz
|30
|3-8
|0-1
|1-3
|1
|5
|6
|Martz
|27
|5-6
|0-0
|0-6
|1
|4
|13
|Dingle
|21
|4-11
|3-3
|0-0
|0
|1
|11
|Smith
|32
|4-8
|4-4
|1-4
|5
|2
|12
|Williams
|31
|4-7
|4-5
|2-5
|1
|2
|13
|C.Slajchert
|25
|4-7
|2-4
|0-0
|3
|2
|11
|Monroe
|15
|2-3
|4-5
|2-4
|0
|2
|8
|Laczkowski
|11
|0-1
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|0
|1
|Charles
|6
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Spinoso
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-52
|18-24
|6-23
|13
|20
|78
Percentages: FG .519, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Martz 3-3, C.Slajchert 1-1, Charles 1-1, Williams 1-1, Moshkovitz 0-1, Smith 0-3, Dingle 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Martz, Smith).
Turnovers: 10 (Dingle 2, Williams 2, C.Slajchert, Charles, Monroe, Moshkovitz, Smith, Spinoso).
Steals: 10 (Moshkovitz 2, Smith 2, C.Slajchert, Charles, Dingle, Martz, Monroe, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Dartmouth
|38
|30
|—
|68
|Penn
|34
|44
|—
|78
A_150 (8,722).