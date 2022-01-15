FGFTReb
DARTMOUTHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Adelekun191-10-02-10122
Rai314-102-40-32311
Wade262-53-42-6117
Barry385-114-41-20116
Samuels180-45-60-0225
Cornish213-70-00-2157
Robinson162-41-10-0136
Krystowiak134-40-02-2139
W.Slajchert101-10-00-2003
Myrthil71-10-00-0012
Ogbu10-00-00-0000
Totals20023-4815-197-2792168

Percentages: FG .479, FT .789.

3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Barry 2-6, Krystowiak 1-1, W.Slajchert 1-1, Robinson 1-2, Cornish 1-3, Rai 1-4, Wade 0-1, Samuels 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Adelekun, Cornish, Myrthil).

Turnovers: 16 (Rai 5, Adelekun 4, Cornish 2, Barry, Krystowiak, Robinson, W.Slajchert, Wade).

Steals: 6 (Barry 2, Cornish 2, Krystowiak, Rai).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
PENNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Moshkovitz303-80-11-3156
Martz275-60-00-61413
Dingle214-113-30-00111
Smith324-84-41-45212
Williams314-74-52-51213
C.Slajchert254-72-40-03211
Monroe152-34-52-4028
Laczkowski110-11-20-1101
Charles61-10-00-0013
Spinoso20-00-00-0100
Totals20027-5218-246-23132078

Percentages: FG .519, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Martz 3-3, C.Slajchert 1-1, Charles 1-1, Williams 1-1, Moshkovitz 0-1, Smith 0-3, Dingle 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Martz, Smith).

Turnovers: 10 (Dingle 2, Williams 2, C.Slajchert, Charles, Monroe, Moshkovitz, Smith, Spinoso).

Steals: 10 (Moshkovitz 2, Smith 2, C.Slajchert, Charles, Dingle, Martz, Monroe, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

Dartmouth383068
Penn344478

A_150 (8,722).

