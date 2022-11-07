|FG
|FT
|Reb
|RICE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Fielder
|27
|3-6
|0-2
|2-5
|5
|1
|6
|Evee
|29
|4-15
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|1
|10
|Mason
|30
|2-8
|2-4
|2-5
|0
|1
|7
|Olivari
|26
|5-13
|1-2
|0-3
|6
|1
|15
|Sheffield
|27
|4-6
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|10
|Huseinovic
|16
|2-8
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|3
|5
|Akuchie
|14
|2-2
|2-6
|1-2
|0
|2
|6
|Jones
|13
|0-2
|2-2
|0-2
|2
|1
|2
|Lieppert
|12
|2-2
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|0
|6
|Ufochukwu
|4
|0-0
|0-2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Peakes
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|McDowell
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-63
|9-22
|8-28
|17
|12
|67
Percentages: FG .381, FT .409.
3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Olivari 4-11, Sheffield 2-3, Evee 2-9, Lieppert 1-1, Mason 1-3, Jones 0-1, Peakes 0-1, Huseinovic 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Evee, Ufochukwu).
Turnovers: 14 (Olivari 4, Sheffield 3, Huseinovic 2, Jones 2, Mason 2, Evee).
Steals: 7 (Huseinovic 2, Olivari 2, Evee, Jones, Sheffield).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PEPPERDINE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|M.Lewis
|31
|12-15
|0-0
|0-6
|5
|1
|29
|Porter
|30
|7-13
|0-0
|2-7
|4
|2
|16
|Basham
|17
|4-4
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|0
|8
|Mallette
|34
|8-14
|2-2
|0-5
|5
|2
|22
|Mitchell
|27
|5-8
|1-1
|0-1
|8
|1
|14
|Zidek
|20
|1-5
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|3
|2
|Moore
|18
|2-3
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|3
|5
|Coulibaly
|9
|3-4
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|4
|6
|Pitre
|6
|1-2
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|2
|Yoon
|4
|1-1
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Deng
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|0
|Jordan
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|44-70
|3-4
|3-37
|25
|20
|106
Percentages: FG .629, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 15-31, .484 (M.Lewis 5-7, Mallette 4-8, Mitchell 3-4, Porter 2-6, Moore 1-1, Deng 0-1, Zidek 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (M.Lewis 2, Moore, Porter).
Turnovers: 12 (Moore 3, Basham 2, M.Lewis 2, Porter 2, Coulibaly, Deng, Zidek).
Steals: 8 (Mitchell 3, Porter 2, Mallette, Moore, Yoon).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Rice
|38
|29
|—
|67
|Pepperdine
|46
|60
|—
|106
.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.