FGFTReb
RICEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Fielder273-60-22-5516
Evee294-150-01-32110
Mason302-82-42-5017
Olivari265-131-20-36115
Sheffield274-60-00-11210
Huseinovic162-81-20-1135
Akuchie142-22-61-2026
Jones130-22-20-2212
Lieppert122-21-20-2006
Ufochukwu40-00-21-2000
Peakes20-10-01-2000
McDowell10-00-00-0000
Totals20024-639-228-28171267

Percentages: FG .381, FT .409.

3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Olivari 4-11, Sheffield 2-3, Evee 2-9, Lieppert 1-1, Mason 1-3, Jones 0-1, Peakes 0-1, Huseinovic 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Evee, Ufochukwu).

Turnovers: 14 (Olivari 4, Sheffield 3, Huseinovic 2, Jones 2, Mason 2, Evee).

Steals: 7 (Huseinovic 2, Olivari 2, Evee, Jones, Sheffield).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
PEPPERDINEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
M.Lewis3112-150-00-65129
Porter307-130-02-74216
Basham174-40-00-4108
Mallette348-142-20-55222
Mitchell275-81-10-18114
Zidek201-50-01-2032
Moore182-30-00-3235
Coulibaly93-40-00-3046
Pitre61-20-00-3022
Yoon41-10-10-0002
Deng30-10-00-3010
Jordan30-00-00-0010
Totals20044-703-43-372520106

Percentages: FG .629, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 15-31, .484 (M.Lewis 5-7, Mallette 4-8, Mitchell 3-4, Porter 2-6, Moore 1-1, Deng 0-1, Zidek 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (M.Lewis 2, Moore, Porter).

Turnovers: 12 (Moore 3, Basham 2, M.Lewis 2, Porter 2, Coulibaly, Deng, Zidek).

Steals: 8 (Mitchell 3, Porter 2, Mallette, Moore, Yoon).

Technical Fouls: None.

Rice382967
Pepperdine4660106



