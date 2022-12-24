FGFTReb
GEORGE WASHINGTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Lindo200-54-51-8044
Brown80-10-00-1000
Adams376-142-20-31414
Bishop3810-201-20-13122
Clark80-30-00-0010
Edwards354-116-62-31315
Dean306-71-12-70113
Harris201-10-11-1232
Harvey40-00-00-0000
Totals20027-6214-176-2471770

Percentages: FG .435, FT .824.

3-Point Goals: 2-11, .182 (Bishop 1-3, Edwards 1-5, Clark 0-1, Adams 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Edwards).

Turnovers: 13 (Lindo 5, Bishop 3, Edwards 2, Adams, Dean, Harris).

Steals: 7 (Bishop 2, Edwards 2, Harris 2, Clark).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
PEPPERDINEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Lewis279-131-10-45522
Porter378-150-05-140118
Basham151-50-01-4232
Mallette345-125-70-11115
Mitchell365-80-01-63213
Moore230-10-00-2210
Pitre205-51-22-61111
Zidek50-20-00-0100
Coulibaly30-00-20-1010
Totals20033-617-129-38151581

Percentages: FG .541, FT .583.

3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Mitchell 3-5, Lewis 3-6, Porter 2-5, Moore 0-1, Zidek 0-1, Mallette 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Porter 2, Mallette).

Turnovers: 18 (Mitchell 6, Porter 4, Lewis 3, Moore 3, Basham, Mallette).

Steals: 5 (Mallette 2, Basham, Mitchell, Pitre).

Technical Fouls: None.

George Washington313970
Pepperdine344781

.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you