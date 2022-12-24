|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGE WASHINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Lindo
|20
|0-5
|4-5
|1-8
|0
|4
|4
|Brown
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Adams
|37
|6-14
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|4
|14
|Bishop
|38
|10-20
|1-2
|0-1
|3
|1
|22
|Clark
|8
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Edwards
|35
|4-11
|6-6
|2-3
|1
|3
|15
|Dean
|30
|6-7
|1-1
|2-7
|0
|1
|13
|Harris
|20
|1-1
|0-1
|1-1
|2
|3
|2
|Harvey
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-62
|14-17
|6-24
|7
|17
|70
Percentages: FG .435, FT .824.
3-Point Goals: 2-11, .182 (Bishop 1-3, Edwards 1-5, Clark 0-1, Adams 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Edwards).
Turnovers: 13 (Lindo 5, Bishop 3, Edwards 2, Adams, Dean, Harris).
Steals: 7 (Bishop 2, Edwards 2, Harris 2, Clark).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PEPPERDINE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Lewis
|27
|9-13
|1-1
|0-4
|5
|5
|22
|Porter
|37
|8-15
|0-0
|5-14
|0
|1
|18
|Basham
|15
|1-5
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|3
|2
|Mallette
|34
|5-12
|5-7
|0-1
|1
|1
|15
|Mitchell
|36
|5-8
|0-0
|1-6
|3
|2
|13
|Moore
|23
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|0
|Pitre
|20
|5-5
|1-2
|2-6
|1
|1
|11
|Zidek
|5
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Coulibaly
|3
|0-0
|0-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|33-61
|7-12
|9-38
|15
|15
|81
Percentages: FG .541, FT .583.
3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Mitchell 3-5, Lewis 3-6, Porter 2-5, Moore 0-1, Zidek 0-1, Mallette 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Porter 2, Mallette).
Turnovers: 18 (Mitchell 6, Porter 4, Lewis 3, Moore 3, Basham, Mallette).
Steals: 5 (Mallette 2, Basham, Mitchell, Pitre).
Technical Fouls: None.
|George Washington
|31
|39
|—
|70
|Pepperdine
|34
|47
|—
|81
.
