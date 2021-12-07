|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAN JOSE ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anderson
|25
|3-7
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|5
|6
|Diallo
|23
|4-10
|0-0
|6-10
|0
|3
|8
|Cardenas Torre
|34
|5-11
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|3
|14
|Moore
|38
|4-11
|4-4
|1-9
|4
|3
|13
|T.Smith
|37
|5-16
|2-2
|0-2
|3
|1
|14
|Robinson
|26
|3-8
|4-5
|2-6
|1
|0
|10
|Amey
|9
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|4
|Gorener
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|O'Garro
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-68
|10-11
|10-36
|12
|16
|69
Percentages: FG .382, FT .909.
3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Cardenas Torre 4-7, T.Smith 2-9, Moore 1-3, Gorener 0-1, Amey 0-2, Anderson 0-2, Robinson 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Moore 2, Diallo, Robinson).
Turnovers: 11 (Cardenas Torre 3, Moore 3, Robinson 3, Amey, Diallo).
Steals: 5 (Cardenas Torre 2, Anderson, Diallo, T.Smith).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PEPPERDINE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Fisher
|27
|9-11
|1-1
|3-7
|1
|3
|21
|Zidek
|29
|3-9
|5-6
|3-7
|0
|1
|11
|Mallette
|24
|2-7
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|6
|Mitchell
|29
|2-8
|0-1
|1-4
|8
|0
|4
|J.Smith
|32
|6-12
|1-2
|3-9
|3
|2
|13
|Ohia Obioha
|24
|4-8
|2-2
|5-12
|0
|3
|10
|Polk
|18
|0-8
|2-2
|0-3
|2
|1
|2
|Lewis
|17
|7-11
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|2
|15
|Totals
|200
|33-74
|11-14
|16-47
|15
|13
|82
Percentages: FG .446, FT .786.
3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Fisher 2-2, Mallette 2-6, Lewis 1-3, J.Smith 0-1, Mitchell 0-2, Zidek 0-2, Polk 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Lewis 2, Ohia Obioha 2, J.Smith).
Turnovers: 10 (J.Smith 2, Mitchell 2, Ohia Obioha 2, Polk 2, Zidek 2).
Steals: 3 (Polk 2, Mitchell).
Technical Fouls: None.
|San Jose St.
|28
|41
|—
|69
|Pepperdine
|46
|36
|—
|82
A_510 (3,104).