FGFTReb
SAN JOSE ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Anderson253-70-00-5156
Diallo234-100-06-10038
Cardenas Torre345-110-01-23314
Moore384-114-41-94313
T.Smith375-162-20-23114
Robinson263-84-52-61010
Amey92-40-00-2014
Gorener50-10-00-0000
O'Garro30-00-00-0000
Totals20026-6810-1110-36121669

Percentages: FG .382, FT .909.

3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Cardenas Torre 4-7, T.Smith 2-9, Moore 1-3, Gorener 0-1, Amey 0-2, Anderson 0-2, Robinson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Moore 2, Diallo, Robinson).

Turnovers: 11 (Cardenas Torre 3, Moore 3, Robinson 3, Amey, Diallo).

Steals: 5 (Cardenas Torre 2, Anderson, Diallo, T.Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
PEPPERDINEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Fisher279-111-13-71321
Zidek293-95-63-70111
Mallette242-70-00-1016
Mitchell292-80-11-4804
J.Smith326-121-23-93213
Ohia Obioha244-82-25-120310
Polk180-82-20-3212
Lewis177-110-01-41215
Totals20033-7411-1416-47151382

Percentages: FG .446, FT .786.

3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Fisher 2-2, Mallette 2-6, Lewis 1-3, J.Smith 0-1, Mitchell 0-2, Zidek 0-2, Polk 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Lewis 2, Ohia Obioha 2, J.Smith).

Turnovers: 10 (J.Smith 2, Mitchell 2, Ohia Obioha 2, Polk 2, Zidek 2).

Steals: 3 (Polk 2, Mitchell).

Technical Fouls: None.

San Jose St.284169
Pepperdine463682

A_510 (3,104).

