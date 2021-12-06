SAN JOSE ST. (4-3)
Anderson 3-7 0-0 6, Diallo 4-10 0-0 8, Cardenas Torre 5-11 0-0 14, Moore 4-11 4-4 13, T.Smith 5-16 2-2 14, Robinson 3-8 4-5 10, Amey 2-4 0-0 4, Gorener 0-1 0-0 0, O'Garro 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-68 10-11 69.
PEPPERDINE (2-8)
Fisher 9-11 1-1 21, Zidek 3-9 5-6 11, Mallette 2-7 0-0 6, Mitchell 2-8 0-1 4, J.Smith 6-12 1-2 13, Ohia Obioha 4-8 2-2 10, Polk 0-8 2-2 2, Lewis 7-11 0-0 15. Totals 33-74 11-14 82.
Halftime_Pepperdine 46-28. 3-Point Goals_San Jose St. 7-26 (Cardenas Torre 4-7, T.Smith 2-9, Moore 1-3, Gorener 0-1, Amey 0-2, Anderson 0-2, Robinson 0-2), Pepperdine 5-20 (Fisher 2-2, Mallette 2-6, Lewis 1-3, J.Smith 0-1, Mitchell 0-2, Zidek 0-2, Polk 0-4). Fouled Out_Anderson. Rebounds_San Jose St. 36 (Diallo 10), Pepperdine 47 (Ohia Obioha 12). Assists_San Jose St. 12 (Moore 4), Pepperdine 15 (Mitchell 8). Total Fouls_San Jose St. 16, Pepperdine 13.