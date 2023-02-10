FGFTReb
BYUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
George336-121-14-73413
Traore287-105-71-60019
Waterman110-21-20-1121
Hall223-65-50-11112
Johnson273-70-00-2146
Robinson324-100-00-0109
Williams203-63-41-21210
Saunders151-31-20-1124
Ally Atiki122-42-21-3016
Totals20029-6018-237-2391680

Percentages: FG .483, FT .783.

3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Saunders 1-1, Williams 1-2, Hall 1-4, Robinson 1-7, George 0-1, Waterman 0-1, Johnson 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Robinson).

Turnovers: 13 (George 5, Saunders 3, Traore 2, Williams 2, Hall).

Steals: 10 (Ally Atiki 3, Johnson 3, George 2, Robinson, Waterman).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
PEPPERDINEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Lewis222-51-40-1345
Porter3510-147-104-100230
Basham122-30-00-2034
Mallette369-161-10-22222
Mitchell344-63-30-411213
M.Moore291-40-00-3532
Zidek274-93-43-51014
Pitre51-10-00-1022
Totals20033-5815-227-28221892

Percentages: FG .569, FT .682.

3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Porter 3-5, Zidek 3-5, Mallette 3-8, Mitchell 2-3, Lewis 0-1, M.Moore 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Basham, M.Moore).

Turnovers: 16 (Lewis 6, Mitchell 4, Basham 2, Porter 2, Mallette, Zidek).

Steals: 7 (Mallette 3, Porter 2, M.Moore, Mitchell).

Technical Fouls: None.

BYU404080
Pepperdine415192

A_1,059 (3,104).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

