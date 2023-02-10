|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BYU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|George
|33
|6-12
|1-1
|4-7
|3
|4
|13
|Traore
|28
|7-10
|5-7
|1-6
|0
|0
|19
|Waterman
|11
|0-2
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|2
|1
|Hall
|22
|3-6
|5-5
|0-1
|1
|1
|12
|Johnson
|27
|3-7
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|4
|6
|Robinson
|32
|4-10
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|9
|Williams
|20
|3-6
|3-4
|1-2
|1
|2
|10
|Saunders
|15
|1-3
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|2
|4
|Ally Atiki
|12
|2-4
|2-2
|1-3
|0
|1
|6
|Totals
|200
|29-60
|18-23
|7-23
|9
|16
|80
Percentages: FG .483, FT .783.
3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Saunders 1-1, Williams 1-2, Hall 1-4, Robinson 1-7, George 0-1, Waterman 0-1, Johnson 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Robinson).
Turnovers: 13 (George 5, Saunders 3, Traore 2, Williams 2, Hall).
Steals: 10 (Ally Atiki 3, Johnson 3, George 2, Robinson, Waterman).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PEPPERDINE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Lewis
|22
|2-5
|1-4
|0-1
|3
|4
|5
|Porter
|35
|10-14
|7-10
|4-10
|0
|2
|30
|Basham
|12
|2-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|4
|Mallette
|36
|9-16
|1-1
|0-2
|2
|2
|22
|Mitchell
|34
|4-6
|3-3
|0-4
|11
|2
|13
|M.Moore
|29
|1-4
|0-0
|0-3
|5
|3
|2
|Zidek
|27
|4-9
|3-4
|3-5
|1
|0
|14
|Pitre
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|2
|Totals
|200
|33-58
|15-22
|7-28
|22
|18
|92
Percentages: FG .569, FT .682.
3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Porter 3-5, Zidek 3-5, Mallette 3-8, Mitchell 2-3, Lewis 0-1, M.Moore 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Basham, M.Moore).
Turnovers: 16 (Lewis 6, Mitchell 4, Basham 2, Porter 2, Mallette, Zidek).
Steals: 7 (Mallette 3, Porter 2, M.Moore, Mitchell).
Technical Fouls: None.
|BYU
|40
|40
|—
|80
|Pepperdine
|41
|51
|—
|92
A_1,059 (3,104).
