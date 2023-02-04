FGFTReb
PORTLANDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Nduka231-20-01-2052
Sjolund376-133-30-42516
Wood421-66-82-6129
Gorosito241-30-00-1253
Robertson4710-2414-184-145335
Meadows356-126-71-31119
Applewhite222-30-11-3045
Perry110-21-20-0001
Vucinic91-11-12-4003
Totals25028-6631-4011-37112593

Percentages: FG .424, FT .775.

3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Applewhite 1-1, Meadows 1-2, Gorosito 1-3, Robertson 1-4, Wood 1-4, Sjolund 1-5, Perry 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Applewhite, Wood).

Turnovers: 16 (Robertson 5, Sjolund 3, Gorosito 2, Wood 2, Applewhite, Meadows, Nduka, Vucinic).

Steals: 7 (Applewhite 2, Gorosito 2, Perry, Sjolund, Wood).

Technical Fouls: Sjolund, 00:01 second.

FGFTReb
PEPPERDINEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Lewis394-163-40-74512
Porter427-142-25-115418
Basham368-122-56-91518
Mallette467-188-90-35325
Mitchell385-110-02-65311
Moore352-51-20-1156
Pitre141-20-01-1122
Totals25035-7916-2314-38222794

Percentages: FG .443, FT .696.

3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Mallette 3-9, Porter 2-5, Moore 1-1, Mitchell 1-5, Lewis 1-6).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Lewis 2, Basham, Porter).

Turnovers: 18 (Porter 5, Lewis 4, Basham 3, Mitchell 3, Mallette 2, Moore).

Steals: 5 (Basham 2, Lewis 2, Mallette).

Technical Fouls: None.

Portland3535121193
Pepperdine3634121294

A_714 (3,104).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you