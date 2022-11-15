FGFTReb
VANGUARDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Larsen203-41-10-3147
White278-233-41-31222
I.Davis303-121-20-2917
Sims214-70-00-0049
Willis272-75-61-74410
Metz203-70-02-2007
Knox132-62-20-1016
Johnson121-21-22-3003
Prevost111-20-00-0012
Dzesi90-10-00-1020
Swartz72-20-10-1204
Bahadoor21-10-00-1003
Padilla20-00-00-0000
Totals20030-7413-186-24171980

Percentages: FG .405, FT .722.

3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (White 3-8, Bahadoor 1-1, Metz 1-2, Willis 1-3, Sims 1-4, I.Davis 0-2, Knox 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Sims).

Turnovers: 5 (Larsen 3, I.Davis, White).

Steals: 11 (Sims 4, Knox 3, Metz 2, Dzesi, Larsen).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
PEPPERDINEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Lewis287-74-51-95221
Porter189-122-42-80223
Basham182-40-02-4114
Mallette264-92-20-37312
Mitchell365-140-00-75314
Moore241-22-41-5314
Coulibaly214-51-11-4129
Zidek172-40-00-1115
Pitre40-10-00-0000
Deng30-02-21-3002
Yoon30-00-00-1000
Jordan20-10-00-1000
Totals20034-5913-188-46231594

Percentages: FG .576, FT .722.

3-Point Goals: 13-26, .500 (Mitchell 4-10, Lewis 3-3, Porter 3-5, Mallette 2-4, Zidek 1-3, Jordan 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Coulibaly 2, Basham, Porter).

Turnovers: 18 (Mitchell 6, Moore 4, Lewis 2, Basham, Coulibaly, Deng, Mallette, Porter, Yoon).

Steals: 1 (Basham).

Technical Fouls: None.

Vanguard374380
Pepperdine494594

.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you