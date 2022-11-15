VANGUARD (0-1)
Larsen 3-4 1-1 7, White 8-23 3-4 22, I.Davis 3-12 1-2 7, Sims 4-7 0-0 9, Willis 2-7 5-6 10, Metz 3-7 0-0 7, Knox 2-6 2-2 6, Johnson 1-2 1-2 3, Prevost 1-2 0-0 2, Dzesi 0-1 0-0 0, Swartz 2-2 0-1 4, Bahadoor 1-1 0-0 3, Padilla 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-74 13-18 80.
PEPPERDINE (3-1)
Lewis 7-7 4-5 21, Porter 9-12 2-4 23, Basham 2-4 0-0 4, Mallette 4-9 2-2 12, Mitchell 5-14 0-0 14, Moore 1-2 2-4 4, Coulibaly 4-5 1-1 9, Zidek 2-4 0-0 5, Pitre 0-1 0-0 0, Deng 0-0 2-2 2, Yoon 0-0 0-0 0, Jordan 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-59 13-18 94.
Halftime_Pepperdine 49-37. 3-Point Goals_Vanguard 7-22 (White 3-8, Bahadoor 1-1, Metz 1-2, Willis 1-3, Sims 1-4, I.Davis 0-2, Knox 0-2), Pepperdine 13-26 (Mitchell 4-10, Lewis 3-3, Porter 3-5, Mallette 2-4, Zidek 1-3, Jordan 0-1). Rebounds_Vanguard 24 (Willis 7), Pepperdine 46 (Lewis 9). Assists_Vanguard 17 (I.Davis 9), Pepperdine 23 (Mallette 7). Total Fouls_Vanguard 19, Pepperdine 15.
