FGFTReb
WESTMONTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Singh273-80-11-4136
Warren140-00-12-2130
Brown273-120-02-5318
Meithof327-143-51-21322
Roth333-120-00-51008
Townsell254-132-22-50212
Reynoso193-51-10-4247
Austin183-50-11-4126
Tank30-00-00-0000
Hernandez20-00-00-1000
Totals20026-696-119-32191869

Percentages: FG .377, FT .545.

3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Meithof 5-7, Brown 2-5, Townsell 2-6, Roth 2-8, Singh 0-1, Austin 0-2, Reynoso 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Meithof).

Turnovers: 20 (Singh 5, Meithof 3, Reynoso 3, Townsell 3, Austin 2, Brown 2, Roth, Warren).

Steals: 7 (Roth 3, Brown 2, Austin, Reynoso).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
PEPPERDINEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Fisher244-54-52-132012
Zidek194-102-21-53011
Mallette222-60-00-2235
Mitchell385-120-00-37114
Smith255-80-01-36110
Lewis249-166-64-92227
Ohia Obioha142-41-22-6135
Deng112-50-01-2006
Munson90-10-02-3120
Basham72-50-01-2014
Yoon71-20-00-2212
Totals20036-7413-1514-50261496

Percentages: FG .486, FT .867.

3-Point Goals: 11-33, .333 (Mitchell 4-10, Lewis 3-8, Deng 2-5, Zidek 1-3, Mallette 1-5, Smith 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 17 (Smith 5, Mitchell 4, Munson 3, Lewis 2, Ohia Obioha 2, Basham).

Steals: 7 (Basham 2, Fisher, Lewis, Mitchell, Munson, Zidek).

Technical Fouls: None.

Westmont343569
Pepperdine494796

A_249 (3,104).

