|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WESTMONT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Singh
|27
|3-8
|0-1
|1-4
|1
|3
|6
|Warren
|14
|0-0
|0-1
|2-2
|1
|3
|0
|Brown
|27
|3-12
|0-0
|2-5
|3
|1
|8
|Meithof
|32
|7-14
|3-5
|1-2
|1
|3
|22
|Roth
|33
|3-12
|0-0
|0-5
|10
|0
|8
|Townsell
|25
|4-13
|2-2
|2-5
|0
|2
|12
|Reynoso
|19
|3-5
|1-1
|0-4
|2
|4
|7
|Austin
|18
|3-5
|0-1
|1-4
|1
|2
|6
|Tank
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Hernandez
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-69
|6-11
|9-32
|19
|18
|69
Percentages: FG .377, FT .545.
3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Meithof 5-7, Brown 2-5, Townsell 2-6, Roth 2-8, Singh 0-1, Austin 0-2, Reynoso 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Meithof).
Turnovers: 20 (Singh 5, Meithof 3, Reynoso 3, Townsell 3, Austin 2, Brown 2, Roth, Warren).
Steals: 7 (Roth 3, Brown 2, Austin, Reynoso).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PEPPERDINE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Fisher
|24
|4-5
|4-5
|2-13
|2
|0
|12
|Zidek
|19
|4-10
|2-2
|1-5
|3
|0
|11
|Mallette
|22
|2-6
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|3
|5
|Mitchell
|38
|5-12
|0-0
|0-3
|7
|1
|14
|Smith
|25
|5-8
|0-0
|1-3
|6
|1
|10
|Lewis
|24
|9-16
|6-6
|4-9
|2
|2
|27
|Ohia Obioha
|14
|2-4
|1-2
|2-6
|1
|3
|5
|Deng
|11
|2-5
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|6
|Munson
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|2
|0
|Basham
|7
|2-5
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|4
|Yoon
|7
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|36-74
|13-15
|14-50
|26
|14
|96
Percentages: FG .486, FT .867.
3-Point Goals: 11-33, .333 (Mitchell 4-10, Lewis 3-8, Deng 2-5, Zidek 1-3, Mallette 1-5, Smith 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 17 (Smith 5, Mitchell 4, Munson 3, Lewis 2, Ohia Obioha 2, Basham).
Steals: 7 (Basham 2, Fisher, Lewis, Mitchell, Munson, Zidek).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Westmont
|34
|35
|—
|69
|Pepperdine
|49
|47
|—
|96
A_249 (3,104).