Sunday
At Southern Hills Country Club
Tulsa, Okla.
Yardage: 7,556; Par: 70
Final Round
Par out444453434-35
x-Justin Thomas445444443-35
Will Zalatoris444344534-35
Cameron Young534443443-34
Mito Pereira445443544-37
Par in434534444-35-70—280
x-Justin Thomas423534434-32-67—275
Will Zalatoris435534534-36-71—275
Cameron Young434544634-37-71—276
Mito Pereira435444446-38-75—276

x-Thomas (4-3-4) defeated Zalatoris (4-4-4) in a three-hole aggregate playoff at Nos. 13, 17 and 18.

