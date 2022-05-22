|Sunday
|At Southern Hills Country Club
|Tulsa, Okla.
|Yardage: 7,556; Par: 70
|Final Round
|Par out
|444
|453
|434-35
|x-Justin Thomas
|445
|444
|443-35
|Will Zalatoris
|444
|344
|534-35
|Cameron Young
|534
|443
|443-34
|Mito Pereira
|445
|443
|544-37
|Par in
|434
|534
|444-35-70—280
|x-Justin Thomas
|423
|534
|434-32-67—275
|Will Zalatoris
|435
|534
|534-36-71—275
|Cameron Young
|434
|544
|634-37-71—276
|Mito Pereira
|435
|444
|446-38-75—276
x-Thomas (4-3-4) defeated Zalatoris (4-4-4) in a three-hole aggregate playoff at Nos. 13, 17 and 18.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.