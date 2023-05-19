Thursday
At Oak Hill Country Club
Rochester, N.Y.
Yardage: 7,394; Par: 70
First Round
|Par out
|443
|534
|444
|-
|35
|Bryson DeChambeau
|343
|433
|444
|-
|32
|Corey Conners
|453
|523
|434
|-
|33
|Scottie Scheffler
|443
|524
|434
|-
|33
|Eric Cole
|432
|436
|444
|-
|34
|Dustin Johnson
|443
|534
|344
|-
|34
|Par in
|434
|543
|444
|-
|35
|-
|70
|Bryson DeChambeau
|435
|533
|353
|-
|34
|_
|_
|66
|Corey Conners
|533
|532
|544
|-
|34
|_
|_
|67
|Scottie Scheffler
|434
|533
|444
|-
|34
|_
|_
|67
|Eric Cole
|433
|632
|444
|-
|33
|_
|_
|67
|Dustin Johnson
|333
|443
|445
|-
|33
|_
|_
|67
