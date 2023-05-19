Thursday

At Oak Hill Country Club

Rochester, N.Y.

Yardage: 7,394; Par: 70

First Round

Par out443534444-35
Bryson DeChambeau343433444-32
Corey Conners453523434-33
Scottie Scheffler443524434-33
Eric Cole432436444-34
Dustin Johnson443534344-34

Par in434543444-35-70
Bryson DeChambeau435533353-34__66
Corey Conners533532544-34__67
Scottie Scheffler434533444-34__67
Eric Cole433632444-33__67
Dustin Johnson333443445-33__67

