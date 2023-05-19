Thursday

At Oak Hill - East

Rochester, N.Y.

Purse: $15 million

Yardage: 7,394; Par: 70

First Round

Bryson DeChambeau, United States32-34—66-4
Corey Conners, Canada33-34—67-3
Scottie Scheffler, United States33-34—67-3
Dustin Johnson, United States34-33—67-3
Eric Cole, United States34-33—67-3
Keegan Bradley, United States34-34—68-2
Ryan Fox, New Zealand33-35—68-2
Viktor Hovland, Norway34-34—68-2
Adam Scott, Australia33-35—68-2
Justin Rose, England33-36—69-1
Keith Mitchell, United States33-36—69-1
Sepp Straka, Austria36-33—69-1
Justin Suh, United States34-35—69-1
Hayden Buckley, United States35-34—69-1
Thomas Pieters, Belgium35-34—69-1
Pablo Larrazabal, Spain35-34—69-1
Taylor Pendrith, Canada36-34—70E
Michael Block, United States36-34—70E
Adam Hadwin, Canada36-34—70E
Kurt Kitayama, United States36-34—70E
Matthew NeSmith, United States33-37—70E
Adam Svensson, Canada35-35—70E
Harold Varner III, United States35-35—70E
Patrick Rodgers, United States35-35—70E
Chris Kirk, United States34-36—70E
Victor Perez, France35-35—70E
Cameron Davis, Australia34-37—71+1
Max Homa, United States38-33—71+1
Beau Hossler, United States36-35—71+1
Mark Hubbard, United States35-36—71+1
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland33-38—71+1
Collin Morikawa, United States37-34—71+1
Sam Stevens, United States37-34—71+1
Callum Tarren, England34-37—71+1
Nick Taylor, Canada36-35—71+1
Sahith Theegala, United States33-38—71+1
Billy Horschel, United States35-36—71+1
Mito Pereira, Chile37-35—72+2
Xander Schauffele, United States38-34—72+2
Stephan Jaeger, Germany35-37—72+2
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan37-35—72+2
Patrick Reed, United States37-35—72+2
Luke Donald, England36-36—72+2
Tony Finau, United States41-31—72+2
Padraig Harrington, Ireland36-36—72+2
Kazuki Higa, Japan40-32—72+2
Brooks Koepka, United States37-35—72+2
J.T. Poston, United States38-34—72+2
Davis Riley, United States36-36—72+2
Cameron Smith, Australia37-35—72+2
Brendan Steele, United States36-36—72+2
Ben Taylor, England34-38—72+2
Justin Thomas, United States38-34—72+2
Tommy Fleetwood, England36-36—72+2
Brian Harman, United States37-35—72+2
Dean Burmester, South Africa37-36—73+3
Min Woo Lee, Australia37-36—73+3
Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea36-37—73+3
Shane Lowry, Ireland36-37—73+3
Jordan Spieth, United States38-35—73+3
Jimmy Walker, United States36-37—73+3
Matt Wallace, England37-36—73+3
Gary Woodland, United States34-39—73+3
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa38-35—73+3
Russell Henley, United States37-36—73+3
Phil Mickelson, United States36-37—73+3
Rickie Fowler, United States37-36—73+3
J.J. Killeen, United States37-36—73+3
Tom Kim, South Korea35-38—73+3
Jordan L. Smith, England37-36—73+3
Si Woo Kim, South Korea37-36—73+3
Alex Smalley, United States37-36—73+3
Patrick Cantlay, United States36-38—74+4
J.J. Spaun, United States37-37—74+4
Cameron Young, United States39-35—74+4
Joel Dahmen, United States37-37—74+4
Tom Hoge, United States39-35—74+4
Mackenzie Hughes, Canada37-37—74+4
Zach Johnson, United States38-36—74+4
Matt Kuchar, United States39-35—74+4
Taylor Moore, United States37-37—74+4
Joaquin Niemann, Chile38-36—74+4
Alex Noren, Sweden37-37—74+4
Andrew Putnam, United States36-38—74+4
Adam Schenk, United States38-36—74+4
Callum Shinkwin, England37-37—74+4
Scott Stallings, United States39-35—74+4
Jeremy Wells, United States38-36—74+4
Thomas Detry, Belgium38-36—74+4
Francesco Molinari, Italy39-35—74+4
Anirban Lahiri, India36-38—74+4
Danny Willett, England39-35—74+4
Brandon Wu, United States36-38—74+4
Harris English, United States39-35—74+4
Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark35-39—74+4
Sam Burns, United States40-34—74+4
Sihwan Kim, United States39-36—75+5
Taylor Montgomery, United States39-36—75+5
Nicolas Echavarria, Colombia37-38—75+5
Ben Griffin, United States37-38—75+5
Lee Hodges, United States36-39—75+5
Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark35-40—75+5
Rikuya Hoshino, Japan38-37—75+5
Kevin Kisner, United States37-38—75+5
Thriston Lawrence, South Africa38-37—75+5
Denny McCarthy, United States37-38—75+5
Adrian Meronk, Poland38-37—75+5
Adrian Otaegui, Spain38-37—75+5
Josh Speight, United States39-36—75+5
Wyatt Worthington, United States39-36—75+5
Lucas Herbert, Australia37-38—75+5
Aaron Wise, United States41-34—75+5
Seamus Power, Ireland37-38—75+5
Chez Reavie, United States36-40—76+6
Brendon Todd, United States39-37—76+6
Adri Arnaus, Spain37-39—76+6
Jason Day, Australia38-38—76+6
Matt Fitzpatrick, England38-38—76+6
Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark39-37—76+6
Steve Holmes, United States38-38—76+6
David Lingmerth, Sweden38-38—76+6
David Micheluzzi, Australia38-38—76+6
Yannik Paul, Germany38-38—76+6
Jon Rahm, Spain39-37—76+6
Abraham Ancer, Mexico41-35—76+6
Talor Gooch, United States39-37—76+6
Nick Hardy, United States37-39—76+6
Sadom Kaewkanjana, Thailand40-36—76+6
Robert Macintyre, Scotland38-38—76+6
Y.E. Yang, South Korea42-34—76+6
Ben Kern, United States41-35—76+6
John Somers, United States38-38—76+6
Tyrrell Hatton, England42-35—77+7
Wyndham Clark, United States37-40—77+7
Jesse Droemer, United States40-37—77+7
Colin Inglis, United States41-36—77+7
Trey Mullinax, United States39-38—77+7
Ockie Strydom, South Africa40-37—77+7
Davis Thompson, United States39-38—77+7
Webb Simpson, United States38-39—77+7
Matt Cahill, United States40-38—78+8
Chris French, United States37-41—78+8
Emiliano Grillo, Argentina43-35—78+8
Maverick McNealy, United States43-35—78+8
Greg Koch, United States40-38—78+8
Sam Ryder, United States39-39—78+8
Anthony Cordes, United States43-36—79+9
Braden Shattuck, United States40-39—79+9
Russell Grove, United States38-41—79+9
Steven Alker, New Zealand38-42—80+10
Sungjae Im, South Korea41-39—80+10
Alex Beach, United States40-40—80+10
Shaun Micheel, United States37-44—81+11
Kenny Pigman, United States39-42—81+11
Chris Sanger, United States43-41—84+14
Gabe Reynolds, United States44-41—85+15

