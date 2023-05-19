|Bryson DeChambeau, United States
|32-34—66
|-4
|Corey Conners, Canada
|33-34—67
|-3
|Scottie Scheffler, United States
|33-34—67
|-3
|Dustin Johnson, United States
|34-33—67
|-3
|Eric Cole, United States
|34-33—67
|-3
|Keegan Bradley, United States
|34-34—68
|-2
|Ryan Fox, New Zealand
|33-35—68
|-2
|Viktor Hovland, Norway
|34-34—68
|-2
|Adam Scott, Australia
|33-35—68
|-2
|Justin Rose, England
|33-36—69
|-1
|Keith Mitchell, United States
|33-36—69
|-1
|Sepp Straka, Austria
|36-33—69
|-1
|Justin Suh, United States
|34-35—69
|-1
|Hayden Buckley, United States
|35-34—69
|-1
|Thomas Pieters, Belgium
|35-34—69
|-1
|Pablo Larrazabal, Spain
|35-34—69
|-1
|Taylor Pendrith, Canada
|36-34—70
|E
|Michael Block, United States
|36-34—70
|E
|Adam Hadwin, Canada
|36-34—70
|E
|Kurt Kitayama, United States
|36-34—70
|E
|Matthew NeSmith, United States
|33-37—70
|E
|Adam Svensson, Canada
|35-35—70
|E
|Harold Varner III, United States
|35-35—70
|E
|Patrick Rodgers, United States
|35-35—70
|E
|Chris Kirk, United States
|34-36—70
|E
|Victor Perez, France
|35-35—70
|E
|Cameron Davis, Australia
|34-37—71
|+1
|Max Homa, United States
|38-33—71
|+1
|Beau Hossler, United States
|36-35—71
|+1
|Mark Hubbard, United States
|35-36—71
|+1
|Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland
|33-38—71
|+1
|Collin Morikawa, United States
|37-34—71
|+1
|Sam Stevens, United States
|37-34—71
|+1
|Callum Tarren, England
|34-37—71
|+1
|Nick Taylor, Canada
|36-35—71
|+1
|Sahith Theegala, United States
|33-38—71
|+1
|Billy Horschel, United States
|35-36—71
|+1
|Mito Pereira, Chile
|37-35—72
|+2
|Xander Schauffele, United States
|38-34—72
|+2
|Stephan Jaeger, Germany
|35-37—72
|+2
|Hideki Matsuyama, Japan
|37-35—72
|+2
|Patrick Reed, United States
|37-35—72
|+2
|Luke Donald, England
|36-36—72
|+2
|Tony Finau, United States
|41-31—72
|+2
|Padraig Harrington, Ireland
|36-36—72
|+2
|Kazuki Higa, Japan
|40-32—72
|+2
|Brooks Koepka, United States
|37-35—72
|+2
|J.T. Poston, United States
|38-34—72
|+2
|Davis Riley, United States
|36-36—72
|+2
|Cameron Smith, Australia
|37-35—72
|+2
|Brendan Steele, United States
|36-36—72
|+2
|Ben Taylor, England
|34-38—72
|+2
|Justin Thomas, United States
|38-34—72
|+2
|Tommy Fleetwood, England
|36-36—72
|+2
|Brian Harman, United States
|37-35—72
|+2
|Dean Burmester, South Africa
|37-36—73
|+3
|Min Woo Lee, Australia
|37-36—73
|+3
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea
|36-37—73
|+3
|Shane Lowry, Ireland
|36-37—73
|+3
|Jordan Spieth, United States
|38-35—73
|+3
|Jimmy Walker, United States
|36-37—73
|+3
|Matt Wallace, England
|37-36—73
|+3
|Gary Woodland, United States
|34-39—73
|+3
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa
|38-35—73
|+3
|Russell Henley, United States
|37-36—73
|+3
|Phil Mickelson, United States
|36-37—73
|+3
|Rickie Fowler, United States
|37-36—73
|+3
|J.J. Killeen, United States
|37-36—73
|+3
|Tom Kim, South Korea
|35-38—73
|+3
|Jordan L. Smith, England
|37-36—73
|+3
|Si Woo Kim, South Korea
|37-36—73
|+3
|Alex Smalley, United States
|37-36—73
|+3
|Patrick Cantlay, United States
|36-38—74
|+4
|J.J. Spaun, United States
|37-37—74
|+4
|Cameron Young, United States
|39-35—74
|+4
|Joel Dahmen, United States
|37-37—74
|+4
|Tom Hoge, United States
|39-35—74
|+4
|Mackenzie Hughes, Canada
|37-37—74
|+4
|Zach Johnson, United States
|38-36—74
|+4
|Matt Kuchar, United States
|39-35—74
|+4
|Taylor Moore, United States
|37-37—74
|+4
|Joaquin Niemann, Chile
|38-36—74
|+4
|Alex Noren, Sweden
|37-37—74
|+4
|Andrew Putnam, United States
|36-38—74
|+4
|Adam Schenk, United States
|38-36—74
|+4
|Callum Shinkwin, England
|37-37—74
|+4
|Scott Stallings, United States
|39-35—74
|+4
|Jeremy Wells, United States
|38-36—74
|+4
|Thomas Detry, Belgium
|38-36—74
|+4
|Francesco Molinari, Italy
|39-35—74
|+4
|Anirban Lahiri, India
|36-38—74
|+4
|Danny Willett, England
|39-35—74
|+4
|Brandon Wu, United States
|36-38—74
|+4
|Harris English, United States
|39-35—74
|+4
|Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark
|35-39—74
|+4
|Sam Burns, United States
|40-34—74
|+4
|Sihwan Kim, United States
|39-36—75
|+5
|Taylor Montgomery, United States
|39-36—75
|+5
|Nicolas Echavarria, Colombia
|37-38—75
|+5
|Ben Griffin, United States
|37-38—75
|+5
|Lee Hodges, United States
|36-39—75
|+5
|Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark
|35-40—75
|+5
|Rikuya Hoshino, Japan
|38-37—75
|+5
|Kevin Kisner, United States
|37-38—75
|+5
|Thriston Lawrence, South Africa
|38-37—75
|+5
|Denny McCarthy, United States
|37-38—75
|+5
|Adrian Meronk, Poland
|38-37—75
|+5
|Adrian Otaegui, Spain
|38-37—75
|+5
|Josh Speight, United States
|39-36—75
|+5
|Wyatt Worthington, United States
|39-36—75
|+5
|Lucas Herbert, Australia
|37-38—75
|+5
|Aaron Wise, United States
|41-34—75
|+5
|Seamus Power, Ireland
|37-38—75
|+5
|Chez Reavie, United States
|36-40—76
|+6
|Brendon Todd, United States
|39-37—76
|+6
|Adri Arnaus, Spain
|37-39—76
|+6
|Jason Day, Australia
|38-38—76
|+6
|Matt Fitzpatrick, England
|38-38—76
|+6
|Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark
|39-37—76
|+6
|Steve Holmes, United States
|38-38—76
|+6
|David Lingmerth, Sweden
|38-38—76
|+6
|David Micheluzzi, Australia
|38-38—76
|+6
|Yannik Paul, Germany
|38-38—76
|+6
|Jon Rahm, Spain
|39-37—76
|+6
|Abraham Ancer, Mexico
|41-35—76
|+6
|Talor Gooch, United States
|39-37—76
|+6
|Nick Hardy, United States
|37-39—76
|+6
|Sadom Kaewkanjana, Thailand
|40-36—76
|+6
|Robert Macintyre, Scotland
|38-38—76
|+6
|Y.E. Yang, South Korea
|42-34—76
|+6
|Ben Kern, United States
|41-35—76
|+6
|John Somers, United States
|38-38—76
|+6
|Tyrrell Hatton, England
|42-35—77
|+7
|Wyndham Clark, United States
|37-40—77
|+7
|Jesse Droemer, United States
|40-37—77
|+7
|Colin Inglis, United States
|41-36—77
|+7
|Trey Mullinax, United States
|39-38—77
|+7
|Ockie Strydom, South Africa
|40-37—77
|+7
|Davis Thompson, United States
|39-38—77
|+7
|Webb Simpson, United States
|38-39—77
|+7
|Matt Cahill, United States
|40-38—78
|+8
|Chris French, United States
|37-41—78
|+8
|Emiliano Grillo, Argentina
|43-35—78
|+8
|Maverick McNealy, United States
|43-35—78
|+8
|Greg Koch, United States
|40-38—78
|+8
|Sam Ryder, United States
|39-39—78
|+8
|Anthony Cordes, United States
|43-36—79
|+9
|Braden Shattuck, United States
|40-39—79
|+9
|Russell Grove, United States
|38-41—79
|+9
|Steven Alker, New Zealand
|38-42—80
|+10
|Sungjae Im, South Korea
|41-39—80
|+10
|Alex Beach, United States
|40-40—80
|+10
|Shaun Micheel, United States
|37-44—81
|+11
|Kenny Pigman, United States
|39-42—81
|+11
|Chris Sanger, United States
|43-41—84
|+14
|Gabe Reynolds, United States
|44-41—85
|+15
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.