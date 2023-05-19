|Bryson DeChambeau, United States
|32-34—66
|Corey Conners, Canada
|33-34—67
|Scottie Scheffler, United States
|33-34—67
|Dustin Johnson, United States
|34-33—67
|Eric Cole, United States
|34-33—67
|Keegan Bradley, United States
|34-34—68
|Ryan Fox, New Zealand
|33-35—68
|Viktor Hovland, Norway
|34-34—68
|Adam Scott, Australia
|33-35—68
|Justin Rose, England
|33-36—69
|Keith Mitchell, United States
|33-36—69
|Sepp Straka, Austria
|36-33—69
|Justin Suh, United States
|34-35—69
|Hayden Buckley, United States
|35-34—69
|Thomas Pieters, Belgium
|35-34—69
|Pablo Larrazabal, Spain
|35-34—69
|Taylor Pendrith, Canada
|36-34—70
|Michael Block, United States
|36-34—70
|Adam Hadwin, Canada
|36-34—70
|Kurt Kitayama, United States
|36-34—70
|Matthew NeSmith, United States
|33-37—70
|Adam Svensson, Canada
|35-35—70
|Harold Varner III, United States
|35-35—70
|Patrick Rodgers, United States
|35-35—70
|Chris Kirk, United States
|34-36—70
|Victor Perez, France
|35-35—70
|Cameron Davis, Australia
|34-37—71
|Max Homa, United States
|38-33—71
|Beau Hossler, United States
|36-35—71
|Mark Hubbard, United States
|35-36—71
|Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland
|33-38—71
|Collin Morikawa, United States
|37-34—71
|Sam Stevens, United States
|37-34—71
|Callum Tarren, England
|34-37—71
|Nick Taylor, Canada
|36-35—71
|Sahith Theegala, United States
|33-38—71
|Billy Horschel, United States
|35-36—71
|Mito Pereira, Chile
|37-35—72
|Xander Schauffele, United States
|38-34—72
|Stephan Jaeger, Germany
|35-37—72
|Hideki Matsuyama, Japan
|37-35—72
|Patrick Reed, United States
|37-35—72
|Luke Donald, England
|36-36—72
|Tony Finau, United States
|41-31—72
|Padraig Harrington, Ireland
|36-36—72
|Kazuki Higa, Japan
|40-32—72
|Brooks Koepka, United States
|37-35—72
|J.T. Poston, United States
|38-34—72
|Davis Riley, United States
|36-36—72
|Cameron Smith, Australia
|37-35—72
|Brendan Steele, United States
|36-36—72
|Ben Taylor, England
|34-38—72
|Justin Thomas, United States
|38-34—72
|Tommy Fleetwood, England
|36-36—72
|Brian Harman, United States
|37-35—72
|Dean Burmester, South Africa
|37-36—73
|Min Woo Lee, Australia
|37-36—73
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea
|36-37—73
|Shane Lowry, Ireland
|36-37—73
|Jordan Spieth, United States
|38-35—73
|Jimmy Walker, United States
|36-37—73
|Matt Wallace, England
|37-36—73
|Gary Woodland, United States
|34-39—73
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa
|38-35—73
|Russell Henley, United States
|37-36—73
|Phil Mickelson, United States
|36-37—73
|Rickie Fowler, United States
|37-36—73
|J.J. Killeen, United States
|37-36—73
|Tom Kim, South Korea
|35-38—73
|Jordan L. Smith, England
|37-36—73
|Si Woo Kim, South Korea
|37-36—73
|Alex Smalley, United States
|37-36—73
|Patrick Cantlay, United States
|36-38—74
|J.J. Spaun, United States
|37-37—74
|Cameron Young, United States
|39-35—74
|Joel Dahmen, United States
|37-37—74
|Tom Hoge, United States
|39-35—74
|Mackenzie Hughes, Canada
|37-37—74
|Zach Johnson, United States
|38-36—74
|Matt Kuchar, United States
|39-35—74
|Taylor Moore, United States
|37-37—74
|Joaquin Niemann, Chile
|38-36—74
|Alex Noren, Sweden
|37-37—74
|Andrew Putnam, United States
|36-38—74
|Adam Schenk, United States
|38-36—74
|Callum Shinkwin, England
|37-37—74
|Scott Stallings, United States
|39-35—74
|Jeremy Wells, United States
|38-36—74
|Thomas Detry, Belgium
|38-36—74
|Francesco Molinari, Italy
|39-35—74
|Anirban Lahiri, India
|36-38—74
|Danny Willett, England
|39-35—74
|Brandon Wu, United States
|36-38—74
|Harris English, United States
|39-35—74
|Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark
|35-39—74
|Sam Burns, United States
|40-34—74
|Sihwan Kim, United States
|39-36—75
|Taylor Montgomery, United States
|39-36—75
|Nicolas Echavarria, Colombia
|37-38—75
|Ben Griffin, United States
|37-38—75
|Lee Hodges, United States
|36-39—75
|Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark
|35-40—75
|Rikuya Hoshino, Japan
|38-37—75
|Kevin Kisner, United States
|37-38—75
|Thriston Lawrence, South Africa
|38-37—75
|Denny McCarthy, United States
|37-38—75
|Adrian Meronk, Poland
|38-37—75
|Adrian Otaegui, Spain
|38-37—75
|Josh Speight, United States
|39-36—75
|Wyatt Worthington, United States
|39-36—75
|Lucas Herbert, Australia
|37-38—75
|Aaron Wise, United States
|41-34—75
|Seamus Power, Ireland
|37-38—75
|Chez Reavie, United States
|36-40—76
|Brendon Todd, United States
|39-37—76
|Adri Arnaus, Spain
|37-39—76
|Jason Day, Australia
|38-38—76
|Matt Fitzpatrick, England
|38-38—76
|Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark
|39-37—76
|Steve Holmes, United States
|38-38—76
|David Lingmerth, Sweden
|38-38—76
|David Micheluzzi, Australia
|38-38—76
|Yannik Paul, Germany
|38-38—76
|Jon Rahm, Spain
|39-37—76
|Abraham Ancer, Mexico
|41-35—76
|Talor Gooch, United States
|39-37—76
|Nick Hardy, United States
|37-39—76
|Sadom Kaewkanjana, Thailand
|40-36—76
|Robert Macintyre, Scotland
|38-38—76
|Y.E. Yang, South Korea
|42-34—76
|Ben Kern, United States
|41-35—76
|John Somers, United States
|38-38—76
|Tyrrell Hatton, England
|42-35—77
|Wyndham Clark, United States
|37-40—77
|Jesse Droemer, United States
|40-37—77
|Colin Inglis, United States
|41-36—77
|Trey Mullinax, United States
|39-38—77
|Ockie Strydom, South Africa
|40-37—77
|Davis Thompson, United States
|39-38—77
|Webb Simpson, United States
|38-39—77
|Matt Cahill, United States
|40-38—78
|Chris French, United States
|37-41—78
|Emiliano Grillo, Argentina
|43-35—78
|Maverick McNealy, United States
|43-35—78
|Greg Koch, United States
|40-38—78
|Sam Ryder, United States
|39-39—78
|Anthony Cordes, United States
|43-36—79
|Braden Shattuck, United States
|40-39—79
|Russell Grove, United States
|38-41—79
|Steven Alker, New Zealand
|38-42—80
|Sungjae Im, South Korea
|41-39—80
|Alex Beach, United States
|40-40—80
|Shaun Micheel, United States
|37-44—81
|Kenny Pigman, United States
|39-42—81
|Chris Sanger, United States
|43-41—84
|Gabe Reynolds, United States
|44-41—85
