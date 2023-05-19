Thursday

At Oak Hill - East

Rochester, N.Y.

Purse: $15 million

Yardage: 7,394; Par: 70

First Round

Bryson DeChambeau, United States32-34—66
Corey Conners, Canada33-34—67
Scottie Scheffler, United States33-34—67
Dustin Johnson, United States34-33—67
Eric Cole, United States34-33—67
Keegan Bradley, United States34-34—68
Ryan Fox, New Zealand33-35—68
Viktor Hovland, Norway34-34—68
Adam Scott, Australia33-35—68
Justin Rose, England33-36—69
Keith Mitchell, United States33-36—69
Sepp Straka, Austria36-33—69
Justin Suh, United States34-35—69
Hayden Buckley, United States35-34—69
Thomas Pieters, Belgium35-34—69
Pablo Larrazabal, Spain35-34—69
Taylor Pendrith, Canada36-34—70
Michael Block, United States36-34—70
Adam Hadwin, Canada36-34—70
Kurt Kitayama, United States36-34—70
Matthew NeSmith, United States33-37—70
Adam Svensson, Canada35-35—70
Harold Varner III, United States35-35—70
Patrick Rodgers, United States35-35—70
Chris Kirk, United States34-36—70
Victor Perez, France35-35—70
Cameron Davis, Australia34-37—71
Max Homa, United States38-33—71
Beau Hossler, United States36-35—71
Mark Hubbard, United States35-36—71
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland33-38—71
Collin Morikawa, United States37-34—71
Sam Stevens, United States37-34—71
Callum Tarren, England34-37—71
Nick Taylor, Canada36-35—71
Sahith Theegala, United States33-38—71
Billy Horschel, United States35-36—71
Mito Pereira, Chile37-35—72
Xander Schauffele, United States38-34—72
Stephan Jaeger, Germany35-37—72
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan37-35—72
Patrick Reed, United States37-35—72
Luke Donald, England36-36—72
Tony Finau, United States41-31—72
Padraig Harrington, Ireland36-36—72
Kazuki Higa, Japan40-32—72
Brooks Koepka, United States37-35—72
J.T. Poston, United States38-34—72
Davis Riley, United States36-36—72
Cameron Smith, Australia37-35—72
Brendan Steele, United States36-36—72
Ben Taylor, England34-38—72
Justin Thomas, United States38-34—72
Tommy Fleetwood, England36-36—72
Brian Harman, United States37-35—72
Dean Burmester, South Africa37-36—73
Min Woo Lee, Australia37-36—73
Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea36-37—73
Shane Lowry, Ireland36-37—73
Jordan Spieth, United States38-35—73
Jimmy Walker, United States36-37—73
Matt Wallace, England37-36—73
Gary Woodland, United States34-39—73
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa38-35—73
Russell Henley, United States37-36—73
Phil Mickelson, United States36-37—73
Rickie Fowler, United States37-36—73
J.J. Killeen, United States37-36—73
Tom Kim, South Korea35-38—73
Jordan L. Smith, England37-36—73
Si Woo Kim, South Korea37-36—73
Alex Smalley, United States37-36—73
Patrick Cantlay, United States36-38—74
J.J. Spaun, United States37-37—74
Cameron Young, United States39-35—74
Joel Dahmen, United States37-37—74
Tom Hoge, United States39-35—74
Mackenzie Hughes, Canada37-37—74
Zach Johnson, United States38-36—74
Matt Kuchar, United States39-35—74
Taylor Moore, United States37-37—74
Joaquin Niemann, Chile38-36—74
Alex Noren, Sweden37-37—74
Andrew Putnam, United States36-38—74
Adam Schenk, United States38-36—74
Callum Shinkwin, England37-37—74
Scott Stallings, United States39-35—74
Jeremy Wells, United States38-36—74
Thomas Detry, Belgium38-36—74
Francesco Molinari, Italy39-35—74
Anirban Lahiri, India36-38—74
Danny Willett, England39-35—74
Brandon Wu, United States36-38—74
Harris English, United States39-35—74
Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark35-39—74
Sam Burns, United States40-34—74
Sihwan Kim, United States39-36—75
Taylor Montgomery, United States39-36—75
Nicolas Echavarria, Colombia37-38—75
Ben Griffin, United States37-38—75
Lee Hodges, United States36-39—75
Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark35-40—75
Rikuya Hoshino, Japan38-37—75
Kevin Kisner, United States37-38—75
Thriston Lawrence, South Africa38-37—75
Denny McCarthy, United States37-38—75
Adrian Meronk, Poland38-37—75
Adrian Otaegui, Spain38-37—75
Josh Speight, United States39-36—75
Wyatt Worthington, United States39-36—75
Lucas Herbert, Australia37-38—75
Aaron Wise, United States41-34—75
Seamus Power, Ireland37-38—75
Chez Reavie, United States36-40—76
Brendon Todd, United States39-37—76
Adri Arnaus, Spain37-39—76
Jason Day, Australia38-38—76
Matt Fitzpatrick, England38-38—76
Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark39-37—76
Steve Holmes, United States38-38—76
David Lingmerth, Sweden38-38—76
David Micheluzzi, Australia38-38—76
Yannik Paul, Germany38-38—76
Jon Rahm, Spain39-37—76
Abraham Ancer, Mexico41-35—76
Talor Gooch, United States39-37—76
Nick Hardy, United States37-39—76
Sadom Kaewkanjana, Thailand40-36—76
Robert Macintyre, Scotland38-38—76
Y.E. Yang, South Korea42-34—76
Ben Kern, United States41-35—76
John Somers, United States38-38—76
Tyrrell Hatton, England42-35—77
Wyndham Clark, United States37-40—77
Jesse Droemer, United States40-37—77
Colin Inglis, United States41-36—77
Trey Mullinax, United States39-38—77
Ockie Strydom, South Africa40-37—77
Davis Thompson, United States39-38—77
Webb Simpson, United States38-39—77
Matt Cahill, United States40-38—78
Chris French, United States37-41—78
Emiliano Grillo, Argentina43-35—78
Maverick McNealy, United States43-35—78
Greg Koch, United States40-38—78
Sam Ryder, United States39-39—78
Anthony Cordes, United States43-36—79
Braden Shattuck, United States40-39—79
Russell Grove, United States38-41—79
Steven Alker, New Zealand38-42—80
Sungjae Im, South Korea41-39—80
Alex Beach, United States40-40—80
Shaun Micheel, United States37-44—81
Kenny Pigman, United States39-42—81
Chris Sanger, United States43-41—84
Gabe Reynolds, United States44-41—85

