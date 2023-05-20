Sunday
At Oak Hill Country Club
Pittsford, N.Y.
Purse: $17.5 million
Yardage: 7,394; Par: 70
All Times EDT
Final Round

7:50 a.m. — Ben Taylor, Mark Hubbard

8 a.m. — Joel Dahmen, Kazuki Higa

8:10 a.m. — Taylor Montgomery, Taylor Moore

8:20 a.m. — Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson

8:30 a.m. — Rikuya Hoshino, Lee Hodges

8:40 a.m. — Sihwan Kim, Zach Johnson

8:50 a.m. — Padraig Harrington, Matt Wallace

9 a.m. — Adrian Meronk, Pablo Larrazabal

9:10 a.m. — Thomas Detry, Tony Finau

9:20 a.m. — Callum Tarren, Yannik Paul

9:30 a.m. — Max Homa, J.T. Poston

9:40 a.m. — Patrick Rodgers, Thriston Lawrence

9:50 a.m. — K.H. Lee, Denny McCarthy

10:10 a.m. Adam Hadwin, Adam Scott

10:20 a.m. — Sam Stevens, Nicolai Hojgaard

10:30 a.m. — Tom Hoge, Lucas Herbert

10:40 a.m. — Dean Burmester, Jon Rahm

10:50 a.m. — Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth

11 a.m. — Harold Varner III, Mito Pereira

11:10 a.m. Collin Morikawa, Beau Hossler

11:20 a.m. — Xander Schauffele, Chez Reavie

11:30 a.m. — Alex Smalley, Thomas Pieters

11:40 a.m. — Keegan Bradley, Matt NeSmith

Noon — Cameron Smith, Hayden Buckley

12:10 p.m. — Tyrrell Hatton, Chris Kirk

12:20 p.m. — Keith Mitchell, Taylor Pendrith

12:30 p.m. — Adam Svensson, Sepp Straka

12:40 p.m. — Sahith Theegala, Patrick Cantlay

12:50 p.m. — Cam Davis, Hideki Matsuyama

1 p.m. — Kurt Kitayama, Ryan Fox

1:10 p.m. — Min Woo Lee, Patrick Reed

1:20 p.m. — Eric Cole, Shane Lowry

1:30 p.m. — Stephan Jaeger, Victor Perez

1:50 p.m. — Justin Suh, Tommy Fleetwood

2 p.m. — Rory McIlroy, Michael Block

2:10 p.m. — Justin Rose, Scottie Scheffler

2:20 p.m. — Corey Conners, Bryson DeChambeau

2:30 p.m. — Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland

