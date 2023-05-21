ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) _ Tee times for Sunday's final round of the PGA Championship at the Oak Hill Country Club (all times ET)
7:50 a.m. _ Mark Hubbard, Ben Taylor
8 a.m. _ Joel Dahmen, Kazuki Higa
8:10 a.m. _ Taylor Montgomery, Taylor Moore
8:20 a.m. _ Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas
8:30 a.m. _ Lee Hodges, Rikuya Hoshino
8:40 a.m. _ Zach Johnson, Sihwan Kim
8:50 a.m. _ Padraig Harrington, Matt Wallace
9 a.m. _ Pablo Larrazabal, Adrian Meronk
9:10 a.m. _ Thomas Detry, Tony Finau
9:20 a.m. _ Yannik Paul, Callum Tarren
9:30 a.m. _ Max Homa, J.T. Poston
9:40 a.m. _ Thriston Lawrence, Patrick Rodgers
9:50 a.m. _ Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Denny McCarthy
10:10 a.m. _ Adam Hadwin, Adam Scott
10:20 a.m. _ Nicolai Hojgaard, Sam Stevens
10:30 a.m. _ Lucas Herbert, Tom Hoge
10:40 a.m. _ Dean Burmester, Jon Rahm
10:50 a.m. _ Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth
11 a.m. _ Mito Pereira, Harold Varner III
11:10 a.m. _ Beau Hossler, Collin Morikawa
11:20 a.m. _ Chez Reavie, Xander Schauffele
11:30 a.m. _ Thomas Pieters, Alex Smalley
11:40 a.m. _ Keegan Bradley, Matthew NeSmith
12 p.m. _ Hayden Buckley, Cameron Smith
12:10 p.m. _ Tyrrell Hatton, Chris Kirk
12:20 p.m. _ Keith Mitchell, Taylor Pendrith
12:30 p.m. _ Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson
12:40 p.m. _ Patrick Cantlay, Sahith Theegala
12:50 p.m. _ Cameron Davis, Hideki Matsuyama
1 p.m. _ Ryan Fox, Kurt Kitayama
1:10 p.m. _ Min Woo Lee, Patrick Reed
1:20 p.m. _ Eric Cole, Shane Lowry
1:30 p.m. _ Stephan Jaeger, Victor Perez
1:50 p.m. _ Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Suh
2 p.m. _ Michael Block, Rory McIlroy
2:10 p.m. _ Justin Rose, Scottie Scheffler
2:20 p.m. _ Corey Conners, Bryson DeChambeau
2:30 p.m. _ Viktor Hovland, Brooks Koepka
