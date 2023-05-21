ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) _ Tee times for Sunday's final round of the PGA Championship at the Oak Hill Country Club (all times ET)

7:50 a.m. _ Mark Hubbard, Ben Taylor

8 a.m. _ Joel Dahmen, Kazuki Higa

8:10 a.m. _ Taylor Montgomery, Taylor Moore

8:20 a.m. _ Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas

8:30 a.m. _ Lee Hodges, Rikuya Hoshino

8:40 a.m. _ Zach Johnson, Sihwan Kim

8:50 a.m. _ Padraig Harrington, Matt Wallace

9 a.m. _ Pablo Larrazabal, Adrian Meronk

9:10 a.m. _ Thomas Detry, Tony Finau

9:20 a.m. _ Yannik Paul, Callum Tarren

9:30 a.m. _ Max Homa, J.T. Poston

9:40 a.m. _ Thriston Lawrence, Patrick Rodgers

9:50 a.m. _ Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Denny McCarthy

10:10 a.m. _ Adam Hadwin, Adam Scott

10:20 a.m. _ Nicolai Hojgaard, Sam Stevens

10:30 a.m. _ Lucas Herbert, Tom Hoge

10:40 a.m. _ Dean Burmester, Jon Rahm

10:50 a.m. _ Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth

11 a.m. _ Mito Pereira, Harold Varner III

11:10 a.m. _ Beau Hossler, Collin Morikawa

11:20 a.m. _ Chez Reavie, Xander Schauffele

11:30 a.m. _ Thomas Pieters, Alex Smalley

11:40 a.m. _ Keegan Bradley, Matthew NeSmith

12 p.m. _ Hayden Buckley, Cameron Smith

12:10 p.m. _ Tyrrell Hatton, Chris Kirk

12:20 p.m. _ Keith Mitchell, Taylor Pendrith

12:30 p.m. _ Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson

12:40 p.m. _ Patrick Cantlay, Sahith Theegala

12:50 p.m. _ Cameron Davis, Hideki Matsuyama

1 p.m. _ Ryan Fox, Kurt Kitayama

1:10 p.m. _ Min Woo Lee, Patrick Reed

1:20 p.m. _ Eric Cole, Shane Lowry

1:30 p.m. _ Stephan Jaeger, Victor Perez

1:50 p.m. _ Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Suh

2 p.m. _ Michael Block, Rory McIlroy

2:10 p.m. _ Justin Rose, Scottie Scheffler

2:20 p.m. _ Corey Conners, Bryson DeChambeau

2:30 p.m. _ Viktor Hovland, Brooks Koepka

