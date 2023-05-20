ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) _ Tee times for Sunday's final round of the PGA Championship at the Oak Hill Country Club (all times ET)
7:50 a.m. _ Mark Hubbard, Ben Taylor
8 a.m. _ Joel Dahmen, Kazuki Higa
8:10 a.m. _ Taylor Montgomery, Taylor Moore
8:20 a.m. _ Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas
8:30 a.m. _ Lee Hodges, Rikuya Hoshino
8:40 a.m. _ Zach Johnson, Sihwan Kim
8:50 a.m. _ Padraig Harrington, Matt Wallace
9 a.m. _ Pablo Larrazabal, Adrian Meronk
9:10 a.m. _ Thomas Detry, Tony Finau
9:20 a.m. _ Yannik Paul, Callum Tarren
9:30 a.m. _ Max Homa, J.T. Poston
9:40 a.m. _ Thriston Lawrence, Patrick Rodgers
9:50 a.m. _ Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Denny McCarthy
10:10 a.m. _ Adam Hadwin, Adam Scott
10:20 a.m. _ Nicolai Hojgaard, Sam Stevens
10:30 a.m. _ Lucas Herbert, Tom Hoge
10:40 a.m. _ Dean Burmester, Jon Rahm
