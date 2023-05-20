|Saturday
|At Oak Hill Country Club (East)
|Pittsford, N.Y.
|Yardage: 7,394; Par: 70
|Third Round
|Par out
|443
|534
|444-35
|Brooks Koepka
|443
|424
|544-34
|Viktor Hovland
|443
|644
|434-36
|Corey Conners
|443
|534
|434-34
|Bryson DeChambeau
|442
|536
|444-36
|Par in
|434
|543
|444-35-70—210
|Brooks Koepka
|433
|443
|434-32-66—204
|Viktor Hovland
|423
|543
|445-34-70—205
|Corey Conners
|434
|542
|644-36-70—205
|Bryson DeChambeau
|434
|632
|444-34-70—207
