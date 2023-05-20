Saturday
At Oak Hill Country Club (East)
Pittsford, N.Y.
Yardage: 7,394; Par: 70
Third Round
Par out443534444-35
Brooks Koepka443424544-34
Viktor Hovland443644434-36
Corey Conners443534434-34
Bryson DeChambeau442536444-36
Par in434543444-35-70—210
Brooks Koepka433443434-32-66—204
Viktor Hovland423543445-34-70—205
Corey Conners434542644-36-70—205
Bryson DeChambeau434632444-34-70—207

