|Sunday
|At East Lake Golf Club
|Atlanta
|Purse: $18 Million
|Yardage: 7,343; Par: 70
|Starting FedExCup Strokes in parenthesis
|Final Round
Rory McIlroy (-4) 67-67-63-66_263 -21
Sungjae Im (-4) 67-65-66-66_264 -20
Scottie Scheffler (-10) 65-66-66-73_270 -20
Xander Schauffele (-6) 66-63-70-69_268 -18
Max Homa (-2) 71-62-66-66_265 -17
Justin Thomas (-3) 67-68-63-68_266 -17
Sepp Straka (-4) 68-68-64-68_268 -16
Patrick Cantlay (-8) 70-66-66-70_272 -16
Tony Finau (-4) 72-66-67-64_269 -15
Tom Hoge (-1) 66-66-66-69_267 -14
Joaquin Niemann (-2) 64-67-69-69_269 -13
Hideki Matsuyama (-2) 70-66-63-70_269 -13
Jordan Spieth (-2) 68-68-69-65_270 -12
Aaron Wise (E) 65-67-66-70_268 -12
Viktor Hovland (-2) 71-68-67-65_271 -11
Matt Fitzpatrick (-3) 64-71-67-70_272 -11
J.T. Poston (E) 65-69-66-69_269 -11
Jon Rahm (-3) 67-63-71-71_272 -11
Cameron Young (-3) 67-67-70-69_273 -10
Cameron Smith (-4) 67-71-68-69_275 -9
Brian Harman (-1) 68-70-68-67_273 -8
Billy Horschel (-1) 68-70-66-69_273 -8
Collin Morikawa (-1) 66-69-65-73_273 -8
Sam Burns (-5) 69-74-67-68_278 -7
Adam Scott (E) 68-70-68-70_276 -4
Corey Conners (-1) 74-66-71-67_278 -3
K.H. Lee (E) 68-72-69-70_279 -1
Sahith Theegala (E) 71-72-67-71_281 +1
Scott Stallings (-3) 70-74-69-73_286 +3
