|Sunday
|At TPC Summerlin
|Las Vegas
|Purse: $7 Million
|Yardage: 7,255; Par: 71
|FedExCup points in parentheses
|Final Round
Sungjae Im (500), $1,260,000 63-65-70-62_260
Matthew Wolff (300), $763,000 64-67-65-68_264
Marc Leishman (145), $371,000 67-67-68-63_265
Rory Sabbatini (145), $371,000 65-66-70-64_265
Adam Schenk (145), $371,000 64-65-66-70_265
Lanto Griffin (95), $245,000 72-64-64-66_266
Adam Hadwin (95), $245,000 67-64-68-67_266
Hayden Buckley (80), $204,750 66-71-67-63_267
Aaron Wise (80), $204,750 68-62-71-66_267
Harry Hall (0), $204,750 66-65-68-68_267
Talor Gooch (65), $162,750 64-67-71-66_268
Martin Laird (65), $162,750 67-68-67-66_268
Andrew Putnam (65), $162,750 67-64-66-71_268
K.H. Lee (51), $113,750 68-64-71-66_269
Tom Hoge (51), $113,750 66-70-67-66_269
Matt Wallace (51), $113,750 67-68-68-66_269
Louis Oosthuizen (51), $113,750 65-67-69-68_269
Matthew NeSmith (51), $113,750 69-67-65-68_269
Chad Ramey (51), $113,750 63-65-69-72_269
Sam Burns (51), $113,750 66-63-68-72_269
Seamus Power (41), $79,217 66-68-69-67_270
Russell Henley (41), $79,217 67-70-66-67_270
Danny Willett (41), $79,217 69-67-66-68_270
Joel Dahmen (36), $61,950 67-70-70-64_271
Jimmy Walker (36), $61,950 68-66-70-67_271
Taylor Moore (36), $61,950 66-70-68-67_271
Cam Davis (27), $46,944 67-68-71-66_272
Chesson Hadley (27), $46,944 64-70-71-67_272
Kevin Yu (0), $46,944 67-67-70-68_272
Harry Higgs (27), $46,944 66-68-69-69_272
Sung Kang (27), $46,944 61-73-69-69_272
Matt Jones (27), $46,944 64-67-71-70_272
Robert Streb (27), $46,944 67-66-69-70_272
Lee Hodges (27), $46,944 66-68-68-70_272
Nate Lashley (19), $34,860 67-69-71-66_273
J.J. Spaun (19), $34,860 70-65-69-69_273
Adam Scott (19), $34,860 70-67-67-69_273
Matt Kuchar (19), $34,860 66-71-67-69_273
Camilo Villegas (19), $34,860 67-70-65-71_273
Joaquin Niemann (15), $28,350 72-64-71-67_274
Doug Ghim (15), $28,350 69-68-69-68_274
Corey Conners (15), $28,350 66-70-70-68_274
Mito Pereira (15), $28,350 66-71-68-69_274
Viktor Hovland (11), $23,450 67-67-73-68_275
Mark Hubbard (11), $23,450 69-68-67-71_275
Charley Hoffman (11), $23,450 63-69-70-73_275
Taylor Pendrith (8), $17,928 65-70-73-68_276
Emiliano Grillo (8), $17,928 67-70-71-68_276
Nick Taylor (8), $17,928 65-69-73-69_276
Carlos Ortiz (8), $17,928 69-66-72-69_276
Greyson Sigg (8), $17,928 67-70-69-70_276
Kevin Streelman (8), $17,928 71-66-68-71_276
Alex Smalley (8), $17,928 66-71-68-71_276
Richy Werenski (8), $17,928 68-67-69-72_276
Charles Howell III (8), $17,928 67-68-66-75_276
Hudson Swafford (5), $15,820 67-68-75-67_277
Trey Mullinax (5), $15,820 71-66-75-65_277
Nick Watney (5), $15,820 67-69-73-68_277
Michael Thompson (5), $15,820 69-67-70-71_277
Brandon Hagy (5), $15,820 65-71-70-71_277
Cameron Tringale (5), $15,820 66-68-71-72_277
Wyndham Clark (5), $15,820 68-68-69-72_277
Davis Riley (5), $15,820 69-68-67-73_277
Anirban Lahiri (4), $15,190 65-70-72-71_278
Henrik Norlander (4), $14,980 67-69-72-71_279
Jonas Blixt (4), $14,980 69-65-71-74_279
Francesco Molinari (3), $14,560 70-64-75-71_280
Hideki Matsuyama (3), $14,560 65-72-71-72_280
Brooks Koepka (3), $14,560 68-67-72-73_280
Lucas Glover (3), $14,560 69-66-72-73_280
Graeme McDowell (3), $14,210 70-66-74-75_285
Bill Haas (3), $14,070 68-69-79-70_286