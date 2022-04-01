Thursday
At TPC San Antonio-Oaks Course
San Antonio, Texas
Purse: $8.6 Million
Yardage: 7,438; Par: 72
First Round

Russell Knox 33-32_65

Rasmus Hojgaard 36-30_66

Matt Kuchar 35-32_67

Denny McCarthy 34-33_67

J.J. Spaun 35-32_67

Aaron Rai 35-32_67

Scott Stallings 35-33_68

Anirban Lahiri 32-36_68

Luke List 35-33_68

Ryan Palmer 34-34_68

Matt Jones 37-31_68

Brendon Todd 34-34_68

Brendan Steele 34-34_68

Peter Uihlein 34-34_68

Austin Smotherman 34-34_68

David Skinns 33-35_68

Henrik Norlander 33-35_68

Doc Redman 35-34_69

C.T. Pan 35-34_69

Si Woo Kim 35-34_69

Troy Merritt 36-33_69

John Huh 34-35_69

James Hahn 35-34_69

Matthias Schwab 36-33_69

Robert MacIntyre 35-34_69

Ben Martin 37-32_69

Jim Herman 36-33_69

Aaron Baddeley 35-34_69

Michael Gligic 36-33_69

Adam Hadwin 34-36_70

Chris Kirk 37-33_70

Seung-Yul Noh 38-32_70

Kramer Hickok 36-34_70

Gary Woodland 36-34_70

J.T. Poston 36-34_70

Tyler Duncan 36-34_70

Dylan Frittelli 36-34_70

Henrik Stenson 34-36_70

Martin Laird 34-36_70

Maverick McNealy 34-36_70

Vince Whaley 38-32_70

Bill Haas 38-32_70

Adam Schenk 36-34_70

Kevin Streelman 34-36_70

Corey Conners 36-34_70

Tony Finau 36-34_70

Scott Gutschewski 35-35_70

Richy Werenski 35-35_70

Charles Howell III 34-36_70

Patrick Rodgers 36-34_70

Richard Bland 34-36_70

Davis Riley 35-35_70

Robert Streb 36-35_71

William McGirt 34-37_71

Patton Kizzire 36-35_71

Jhonattan Vegas 36-35_71

Kevin Chappell 36-35_71

Ian Poulter 37-34_71

Chesson Hadley 36-35_71

Peter Malnati 35-36_71

Mito Pereira 37-34_71

Hudson Swafford 36-35_71

Lucas Glover 37-34_71

Nate Lashley 37-34_71

Luke Donald 36-35_71

Keegan Bradley 38-33_71

Brice Garnett 37-34_71

Austin Cook 37-34_71

Andrew Putnam 36-35_71

Stephan Jaeger 37-34_71

Dylan Wu 37-34_71

Rory McIlroy 36-36_72

Rickie Fowler 37-35_72

Adam Long 38-34_72

Nick Taylor 38-34_72

Kelly Kraft 35-37_72

Adam Svensson 35-37_72

Ben Kohles 35-37_72

Trey Mullinax 39-33_72

Nick Watney 34-38_72

Jordan Spieth 37-35_72

Charley Hoffman 38-34_72

Zach Johnson 36-36_72

Cameron Champ 37-35_72

Jared Wolfe 35-37_72

Pat Perez 37-35_72

Camilo Villegas 39-33_72

Jake Kevorkian 35-37_72

Brian Stuard 38-35_73

Kyle Stanley 39-34_73

Wyndham Clark 39-34_73

Bryson DeChambeau 37-36_73

Doug Ghim 35-38_73

Lee Westwood 38-35_73

Seth Reeves 37-36_73

Joseph Bramlett 39-34_73

Max McGreevy 37-36_73

Brandt Snedeker 37-36_73

Beau Hossler 38-35_73

Greyson Sigg 37-36_73

Logan McAllister 37-36_73

Taylor Moore 38-35_73

Dawie van der Walt 39-34_73

Bronson Burgoon 37-37_74

Matthew NeSmith 39-35_74

Roger Sloan 38-36_74

Jason Day 37-37_74

Graeme McDowell 38-36_74

Martin Trainer 39-35_74

Shawn Stefani 37-37_74

Min Woo Lee 37-37_74

Paul Barjon 37-37_74

Lee Hodges 37-37_74

Chad Ramey 40-34_74

Hideki Matsuyama 40-34_74

Branden Grace 39-35_74

Jonas Blixt 38-36_74

Alex Smalley 37-37_74

Harry Higgs 40-35_75

Hayden Buckley 39-36_75

Garrick Higgo 38-37_75

Ryan Brehm 36-39_75

Sung Kang 41-34_75

Lanto Griffin 40-35_75

K.H. Lee 35-40_75

Justin Lower 37-38_75

Curtis Thompson 41-34_75

Samuel Saunders 39-36_75

Brandon Hagy 40-36_76

Nick Hardy 39-37_76

Kevin Tway 39-37_76

Andrew Novak 37-39_76

Takumi Kanaya 40-37_77

Ben Kern 41-36_77

Sam Ryder 37-40_77

Sahith Theegala 38-39_77

Matt Wallace 37-41_78

David Lipsky 39-39_78

Jimmy Walker 41-37_78

Hank Lebioda 38-40_78

Guido Migliozzi 37-41_78

Ludvig Aberg 43-35_78

