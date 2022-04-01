|Thursday
|At TPC San Antonio-Oaks Course
|San Antonio, Texas
|Purse: $8.6 Million
|Yardage: 7,438; Par: 72
|First Round
Russell Knox 33-32_65
Rasmus Hojgaard 36-30_66
Matt Kuchar 35-32_67
Denny McCarthy 34-33_67
J.J. Spaun 35-32_67
Aaron Rai 35-32_67
Scott Stallings 35-33_68
Anirban Lahiri 32-36_68
Luke List 35-33_68
Ryan Palmer 34-34_68
Matt Jones 37-31_68
Brendon Todd 34-34_68
Brendan Steele 34-34_68
Peter Uihlein 34-34_68
Austin Smotherman 34-34_68
David Skinns 33-35_68
Henrik Norlander 33-35_68
Doc Redman 35-34_69
C.T. Pan 35-34_69
Si Woo Kim 35-34_69
Troy Merritt 36-33_69
John Huh 34-35_69
James Hahn 35-34_69
Matthias Schwab 36-33_69
Robert MacIntyre 35-34_69
Ben Martin 37-32_69
Jim Herman 36-33_69
Aaron Baddeley 35-34_69
Michael Gligic 36-33_69
Adam Hadwin 34-36_70
Chris Kirk 37-33_70
Seung-Yul Noh 38-32_70
Kramer Hickok 36-34_70
Gary Woodland 36-34_70
J.T. Poston 36-34_70
Tyler Duncan 36-34_70
Dylan Frittelli 36-34_70
Henrik Stenson 34-36_70
Martin Laird 34-36_70
Maverick McNealy 34-36_70
Vince Whaley 38-32_70
Bill Haas 38-32_70
Adam Schenk 36-34_70
Kevin Streelman 34-36_70
Corey Conners 36-34_70
Tony Finau 36-34_70
Scott Gutschewski 35-35_70
Richy Werenski 35-35_70
Charles Howell III 34-36_70
Patrick Rodgers 36-34_70
Richard Bland 34-36_70
Davis Riley 35-35_70
Robert Streb 36-35_71
William McGirt 34-37_71
Patton Kizzire 36-35_71
Jhonattan Vegas 36-35_71
Kevin Chappell 36-35_71
Ian Poulter 37-34_71
Chesson Hadley 36-35_71
Peter Malnati 35-36_71
Mito Pereira 37-34_71
Hudson Swafford 36-35_71
Lucas Glover 37-34_71
Nate Lashley 37-34_71
Luke Donald 36-35_71
Keegan Bradley 38-33_71
Brice Garnett 37-34_71
Austin Cook 37-34_71
Andrew Putnam 36-35_71
Stephan Jaeger 37-34_71
Dylan Wu 37-34_71
Rory McIlroy 36-36_72
Rickie Fowler 37-35_72
Adam Long 38-34_72
Nick Taylor 38-34_72
Kelly Kraft 35-37_72
Adam Svensson 35-37_72
Ben Kohles 35-37_72
Trey Mullinax 39-33_72
Nick Watney 34-38_72
Jordan Spieth 37-35_72
Charley Hoffman 38-34_72
Zach Johnson 36-36_72
Cameron Champ 37-35_72
Jared Wolfe 35-37_72
Pat Perez 37-35_72
Camilo Villegas 39-33_72
Jake Kevorkian 35-37_72
Brian Stuard 38-35_73
Kyle Stanley 39-34_73
Wyndham Clark 39-34_73
Bryson DeChambeau 37-36_73
Doug Ghim 35-38_73
Lee Westwood 38-35_73
Seth Reeves 37-36_73
Joseph Bramlett 39-34_73
Max McGreevy 37-36_73
Brandt Snedeker 37-36_73
Beau Hossler 38-35_73
Greyson Sigg 37-36_73
Logan McAllister 37-36_73
Taylor Moore 38-35_73
Dawie van der Walt 39-34_73
Bronson Burgoon 37-37_74
Matthew NeSmith 39-35_74
Roger Sloan 38-36_74
Jason Day 37-37_74
Graeme McDowell 38-36_74
Martin Trainer 39-35_74
Shawn Stefani 37-37_74
Min Woo Lee 37-37_74
Paul Barjon 37-37_74
Lee Hodges 37-37_74
Chad Ramey 40-34_74
Hideki Matsuyama 40-34_74
Branden Grace 39-35_74
Jonas Blixt 38-36_74
Alex Smalley 37-37_74
Harry Higgs 40-35_75
Hayden Buckley 39-36_75
Garrick Higgo 38-37_75
Ryan Brehm 36-39_75
Sung Kang 41-34_75
Lanto Griffin 40-35_75
K.H. Lee 35-40_75
Justin Lower 37-38_75
Curtis Thompson 41-34_75
Samuel Saunders 39-36_75
Brandon Hagy 40-36_76
Nick Hardy 39-37_76
Kevin Tway 39-37_76
Andrew Novak 37-39_76
Takumi Kanaya 40-37_77
Ben Kern 41-36_77
Sam Ryder 37-40_77
Sahith Theegala 38-39_77
Matt Wallace 37-41_78
David Lipsky 39-39_78
Jimmy Walker 41-37_78
Hank Lebioda 38-40_78
Guido Migliozzi 37-41_78
Ludvig Aberg 43-35_78
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.