|Sunday
|At Sedgefield Country Club
|Greensboro, N.C.
|Purse: $7.3 Million
|Yardage: 7,131; Par: 70
|Partial Third Round
|Suspended due to weather
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 72-65-63_200
Will Zalatoris 71-66-66_203
Taylor Pendrith 71-67-65_203
Yannik Paul 71-66-67_204
Sam Ryder 67-70-69_206
Vaughn Taylor 69-69-68_206
Lee Hodges 66-71-70_207
Bo Hoag 68-69-70_207
Rafa Cabrera Bello 65-72-72_209
Harry Higgs 68-69-72_209
Si Woo Kim 69-68-72_209
Joel Dahmen 69-68-76_213
|Did not finish round
Sungjae Im 63-69_132
Brandon Wu 64-67_131
John Huh 61-71_132
Joohyung Kim 67-64_131
Brian Stuard 65-68_133
Anirban Lahiri 66-67_133
Davis Riley 67-66_133
Russell Henley 67-65_132
Ryan Moore 65-66_131
Aaron Wise 65-70_135
Matthew NeSmith 66-69_135
Max McGreevy 68-67_135
Alex Smalley 65-70_135
James Hahn 70-68_138
Kevin Tway 67-69_136
Taylor Moore 69-67_136
Richy Werenski 70-65_135
Brett Drewitt 67-67_134
Andrew Putnam 70-64_134
Martin Laird 69-67_136
K.H. Lee 67-71_138
Scott Brown 70-66_136
Scott Stallings 67-71_138
Ben Griffin 69-69_138
Justin Lower 72-66_138
Luke Donald 70-68_138
Cameron Percy 65-70_135
Russell Knox 70-69_139
Chesson Hadley 69-66_135
Zach Johnson 67-68_135
Robert Streb 69-69_138
Keith Mitchell 68-68_136
J.T. Poston 66-70_136
Kramer Hickok 66-70_136
Billy Horschel 67-69_136
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 66-70_136
Tyrrell Hatton 68-67_135
Blake McShea 69-65_134
Henrik Norlander 69-67_136
David Lipsky 68-69_137
Satoshi Kodaira 68-66_134
Scott Piercy 69-70_139
Stewart Cink 68-70_138
Brian Harman 67-69_136
Charley Hoffman 68-68_136
Peter Malnati 64-72_136
Ben Kohles 65-70_135
Corey Conners 70-69_139
Aaron Rai 70-69_139
Martin Trainer 67-67_134
Doc Redman 68-71_139
Justin Rose 73-66_139
Lucas Glover 70-66_136
Jared Wolfe 68-70_138
Brendon Todd 68-71_139
Patrick Rodgers 69-70_139
Chris Gotterup 70-69_139
Nick Taylor 67-71_138
Michael Gligic 65-73_138
Shane Lowry 71-68_139
Jason Dufner 66-73_139
Callum Tarren 70-69_139
Adam Svensson 70-69_139
Kelly Kraft 66-73_139
Chris Stroud 69-70_139
Joseph Bramlett 70-69_139
Stephan Jaeger 69-70_139
Jonathan Byrd 70-69_139
Mark Hubbard 70-69_139
Rory Sabbatini 68-71_139
Adam Scott 68-70_138
C.T. Pan 68-70_138
David Skinns 70-69_139
Chez Reavie 68-71_139
|Leaderboard
SCORE THRU
Sungjae Im -12 11
Brandon Wu -12 11
John Huh -11 11
Joohyung Kim -11 10
Kiradech Aphibarnrat -10 18
Brian Stuard -10 11
Anirban Lahiri -10 11
Davis Riley -10 11
Russell Henley -10 11
Ryan Moore -10 10
