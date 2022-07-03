|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Columbus
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Half_None.
Second Half_None.
Goalies_Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Matt Freese, Joseph Bendik; Columbus, Eloy Room, Evan Bush.
Yellow Cards_Mensah, Columbus, 1st; Zelarrayan, Columbus, 36th; Elliott, Philadelphia, 38th; Hurtado, Columbus, 42nd; Santos, Columbus, 43rd; Moreira, Columbus, 59th; Bedoya, Philadelphia, 61st.
Referee_Nima Saghafi. Assistant Referees_Nick Uranga, Kevin Lock, Geoff Gamble. 4th Official_Eric Tattersall.
A_20,469.
Lineups
Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Stuart Findlay, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo (Nathan Harriel, 88th), Kai Wagner; Alejandro Bedoya, Leon Maximilian Flach, Daniel Gazdag; Cory Burke (Julian Carranza, 69th), Chris Donovan (Mikael Uhre, 69th).
Columbus_Eloy Room; Milos Degenek (Derick Etienne, 80th), Jonathan Mensah, Steven Moreira, Josh Williams; Aidan Morris (James Igbekeme, 60th), Darlington Nagbe, Pedro Santos, Sean Zawadzki (Kevin Molino, 80th), Lucas Zelarrayan; Jacen Russell-Rowe (Erik Hurtado, 46th).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.