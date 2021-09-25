|Atlanta
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Philadelphia
|0
|1
|—
|1
First Half_None.
Second Half_1, Philadelphia, Przybylko, 9 (Martinez), 70th minute.
Goalies_Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Alec Kann; Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Joseph Bendik.
Yellow Cards_Moreno, Atlanta, 31st; Martinez, Philadelphia, 39th.
Referee_Robert Sibiga. Assistant Referees_Jason White, Gjovalin Bori, Drew Fischer. 4th Official_Joshua Encarnacion.
Lineups
Atlanta_Brad Guzan; George Bello (Jake Mulraney, 69th), George Campbell (Tyler Wolff, 79th), Miles Robinson, Anton Walkes; Ezequiel Barco, Marcelino Moreno (Jackson Conway, 69th), Matheus Rossetto (Machop Chol, 90th+2), Santiago Sosa; Luiz Araujo, Brooks Lennon.
Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo, Kai Wagner; Leon Maximilian Flach, Daniel Gazdag (Paxten Aaronson, 57th), Jose Martinez (Jack McGlynn, 79th), Jamiro Monteiro; Kacper Przybylko (Quinn Sullivan, 78th), Sergio Santos (Anthony Fontana, 88th).