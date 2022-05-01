|Philadelphia
|0
|1
|—
|1
|Nashville
|0
|1
|—
|1
First Half_None.
Second Half_1, Philadelphia, Uhre, 1 (Gazdag), 66th minute; 2, Nashville, Leal, 1 (penalty kick), 85th.
Goalies_Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Joseph Bendik; Nashville, Joe Willis, Bryan Meredith.
Yellow Cards_Lovitz, Nashville, 33rd; Muyl, Nashville, 37th; Davis, Nashville, 49th; Wagner, Philadelphia, 59th; Martinez, Philadelphia, 62nd; Leal, Nashville, 76th; Blake, Philadelphia, 84th.
Referee_Christopher Penso. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Hanson, Mike Rottersman, Kevin Terry Jr. 4th Official_Tori Penso.
Lineups
Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Kai Wagner; Alejandro Bedoya, Leon Maximilian Flach (Matt Real, 90th+5), Daniel Gazdag, Nathan Harriel, Jose Martinez; Julian Carranza (Cory Burke, 64th), Mikael Uhre (Quinn Sullivan, 75th).
Nashville_Joe Willis; Daniel Lovitz, Jack Maher, Dave Romney, Walker Zimmermann; Sean Davis (Ake Arnaud Loba, 73rd), Hany Mukhtar, Randall Leal (Brian Anunga, 87th), Dax McCarty, Alex Muyl; C.J. Sapong.
