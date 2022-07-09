|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|4
|8
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.219
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Hall dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.289
|1-Moniak pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.140
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Bohm 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.271
|Stott 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.173
|Vierling cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Stubbs c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|0
|2
|0
|3
|7
|Gorman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Yepez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.264
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.340
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Carlson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Dickerson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.188
|Nootbaar rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.158
|a-Edman ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Sosa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|Knizner c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.178
|b-Pujols ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.198
|Romine c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|001_1
|5
|2
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000_0
|2
|0
a-flied out for Nootbaar in the 8th. b-intentionally walked for Knizner in the 8th.
1-ran for Hall in the 9th.
E_Stubbs (2), Bohm (8). LOB_Philadelphia 7, St. Louis 6. 2B_Hall (3), Nootbaar (3). RBIs_Bohm (33). SB_Goldschmidt (5). SF_Bohm.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 1 (Vierling); St. Louis 4 (Dickerson 2, Sosa, Gorman). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 3; St. Louis 0 for 6.
LIDP_Stott.
DP_St. Louis 1 (Gorman, Sosa, Gorman).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|84
|4.53
|Alvarado, W, 3-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|21
|4.88
|Knebel, S, 12-16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|3.09
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hudson
|6
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|84
|4.00
|Cabrera
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|24
|2.23
|Hicks
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4.41
|Helsley
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.75
|Gallegos, L, 2-3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|3.27
Inherited runners-scored_Hicks 2-0. IBB_off Alvarado (Pujols).
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, John Bacon; Third, Rob Drake.
T_2:58. A_41,853 (45,494).
