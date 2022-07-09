PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3015148
Schwarber lf300010.219
Hoskins 1b400002.248
Castellanos rf400002.248
Hall dh302011.289
1-Moniak pr-dh010000.140
Gregorius ss401001.247
Bohm 3b201110.271
Stott 2b300010.173
Vierling cf400001.239
Stubbs c301001.278

St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3002037
Gorman 2b400001.254
Yepez dh300011.264
Goldschmidt 1b400000.340
Arenado 3b400001.291
Carlson cf400001.252
Dickerson lf300010.188
Nootbaar rf201001.158
a-Edman ph-rf100000.257
Sosa ss300001.174
Knizner c201001.178
b-Pujols ph000010.198
Romine c000000.083

Philadelphia000000001_152
St. Louis000000000_020

a-flied out for Nootbaar in the 8th. b-intentionally walked for Knizner in the 8th.

1-ran for Hall in the 9th.

E_Stubbs (2), Bohm (8). LOB_Philadelphia 7, St. Louis 6. 2B_Hall (3), Nootbaar (3). RBIs_Bohm (33). SB_Goldschmidt (5). SF_Bohm.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 1 (Vierling); St. Louis 4 (Dickerson 2, Sosa, Gorman). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 3; St. Louis 0 for 6.

LIDP_Stott.

DP_St. Louis 1 (Gorman, Sosa, Gorman).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gibson720005844.53
Alvarado, W, 3-1100021214.88
Knebel, S, 12-16100011223.09
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hudson620024844.00
Cabrera2-300022242.23
Hicks1-30000054.41
Helsley110001140.75
Gallegos, L, 2-3121101183.27

Inherited runners-scored_Hicks 2-0. IBB_off Alvarado (Pujols).

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, John Bacon; Third, Rob Drake.

T_2:58. A_41,853 (45,494).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

