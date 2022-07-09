PhiladelphiaSt. Louis
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals30151Totals30020
Schwarber lf3000Gorman 2b4000
Hoskins 1b4000Yepez dh3000
Castellanos rf4000Goldschmidt 1b4000
Hall dh3020Arenado 3b4000
Moniak pr-dh0100Carlson cf4000
Gregorius ss4010Dickerson lf3000
Bohm 3b2011Nootbaar rf2010
Stott 2b3000Edman ph-rf1000
Vierling cf4000Sosa ss3000
Stubbs c3010Knizner c2010
Pujols ph0000
Romine c0000

Philadelphia0000000011
St. Louis0000000000

E_Stubbs (2), Bohm (8). DP_Philadelphia 0, St. Louis 1. LOB_Philadelphia 7, St. Louis 6. 2B_Hall (3), Nootbaar (3). SB_Goldschmidt (5). SF_Bohm (7).

IPHRERBBSO
Philadelphia
Gibson720005
Alvarado W,3-1100021
Knebel S,12-16100011
St. Louis
Hudson620024
Cabrera2-300022
Hicks1-300000
Helsley110001
Gallegos L,2-3121101

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, John Bacon; Third, Rob Drake.

T_2:58. A_41,853 (45,494).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you