|Philadelphia
|St. Louis
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|Totals
|30
|0
|2
|0
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gorman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Yepez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hall dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Moniak pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Carlson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Dickerson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bohm 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Nootbaar rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Stott 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Edman ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vierling cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sosa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stubbs c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Knizner c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Pujols ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Romine c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Stubbs (2), Bohm (8). DP_Philadelphia 0, St. Louis 1. LOB_Philadelphia 7, St. Louis 6. 2B_Hall (3), Nootbaar (3). SB_Goldschmidt (5). SF_Bohm (7).
|6
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, John Bacon; Third, Rob Drake.
T_2:58. A_41,853 (45,494).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.