|San Diego
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|6
|8
|6
|Totals
|34
|10
|11
|10
|Profar lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Schwarber lf
|4
|3
|2
|1
|Soto rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Vierling lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Machado 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|Bell dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Realmuto c
|2
|3
|1
|1
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Harper dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Drury 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Kim ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sosa 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Au.Nola c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stott ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Marsh cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|400
|020
|000
|—
|6
|Philadelphia
|300
|141
|10x
|—
|10
LOB_San Diego 4, Philadelphia 3. 2B_Drury (1), Harper 2 (3), Castellanos (2). HR_Machado (2), Soto (1), Hoskins 2 (3), Schwarber (3), Realmuto (1).
|0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|5
|5
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Clevinger pitched to 4 batters in the 1st.
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Brian Knight; Right, Ted Barrett; Left, Lance Barrett.
T_3:29. A_45,467 (42,792).
