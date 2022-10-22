San DiegoPhiladelphia
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals35686Totals34101110
Profar lf4110Schwarber lf4321
Soto rf4112Vierling lf0000
Machado 3b4121Hoskins 1b4224
Bell dh4110Realmuto c2311
Cronenworth 2b3100Harper dh4122
Drury 1b4112Castellanos rf4121
Kim ss4021Bohm 3b4000
Grisham cf4000Sosa 3b0000
Au.Nola c4000Stott ss4011
Segura 2b4010
Marsh cf4000

San Diego4000200006
Philadelphia30014110x10

LOB_San Diego 4, Philadelphia 3. 2B_Drury (1), Harper 2 (3), Castellanos (2). HR_Machado (2), Soto (1), Hoskins 2 (3), Schwarber (3), Realmuto (1).

IPHRERBBSO
San Diego
Clevinger033310
Martinez300003
Manaea L,0-1 BS,0-111-345522
García12-321102
Wilson111100
Morejon110001
Philadelphia
Falter2-334410
Brogdon21-310002
Bellatti100002
Hand W,1-0112210
Syndergaard H,111-320000
Robertson H,112-310003
Eflin100001

Clevinger pitched to 4 batters in the 1st.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Brian Knight; Right, Ted Barrett; Left, Lance Barrett.

T_3:29. A_45,467 (42,792).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

