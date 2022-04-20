FGFTReb
PHILADELPHIAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Green46:153-80-02-7149
Harris46:444-92-22-122111
Embiid44:2812-206-91-132333
Harden38:067-133-52-610619
Maxey47:208-182-21-41319
Niang22:403-40-01-2019
Milton10:550-02-20-1112
Reed8:321-20-00-1122
Totals265:0038-7415-209-461821104

Percentages: FG .514, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 13-31, .419 (Niang 3-4, Green 3-7, Embiid 3-8, Harden 2-4, Harris 1-3, Maxey 1-5).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Embiid, Harris, Reed).

Turnovers: 22 (Embiid 6, Maxey 5, Harden 3, Harris 3, Green 2, Reed 2, Niang).

Steals: 5 (Green 2, Harris, Maxey, Reed).

Technical Fouls: Green, 00:13 second.

FGFTReb
TORONTOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Anunoby45:498-186-93-54426
Siakam48:296-160-01-54512
Birch14:011-40-01-2142
Trent Jr.45:299-192-30-22124
VanVleet45:293-134-40-59312
Achiuwa35:339-110-22-61220
Boucher16:561-30-02-6013
Flynn7:310-10-00-1200
Young5:431-10-00-0012
Totals265:0038-8612-189-322321101

Percentages: FG .442, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 13-35, .371 (Anunoby 4-9, Trent Jr. 4-9, Achiuwa 2-2, VanVleet 2-10, Boucher 1-2, Birch 0-1, Siakam 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Achiuwa, Anunoby, Siakam, Trent Jr.).

Turnovers: 10 (Achiuwa 4, Siakam 3, Anunoby, Birch, Flynn).

Steals: 9 (VanVleet 3, Siakam 2, Trent Jr. 2, Anunoby, Flynn).

Technical Fouls: VanVleet, 4:08 second; Raptors, 5:09 third.

Philadelphia192728219104
Toronto292719206101

A_19,800 (19,800). T_2:37.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you