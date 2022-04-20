|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PHILADELPHIA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Green
|46:15
|3-8
|0-0
|2-7
|1
|4
|9
|Harris
|46:44
|4-9
|2-2
|2-12
|2
|1
|11
|Embiid
|44:28
|12-20
|6-9
|1-13
|2
|3
|33
|Harden
|38:06
|7-13
|3-5
|2-6
|10
|6
|19
|Maxey
|47:20
|8-18
|2-2
|1-4
|1
|3
|19
|Niang
|22:40
|3-4
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|9
|Milton
|10:55
|0-0
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|1
|2
|Reed
|8:32
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|2
|Totals
|265:00
|38-74
|15-20
|9-46
|18
|21
|104
Percentages: FG .514, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 13-31, .419 (Niang 3-4, Green 3-7, Embiid 3-8, Harden 2-4, Harris 1-3, Maxey 1-5).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Embiid, Harris, Reed).
Turnovers: 22 (Embiid 6, Maxey 5, Harden 3, Harris 3, Green 2, Reed 2, Niang).
Steals: 5 (Green 2, Harris, Maxey, Reed).
Technical Fouls: Green, 00:13 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TORONTO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anunoby
|45:49
|8-18
|6-9
|3-5
|4
|4
|26
|Siakam
|48:29
|6-16
|0-0
|1-5
|4
|5
|12
|Birch
|14:01
|1-4
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|4
|2
|Trent Jr.
|45:29
|9-19
|2-3
|0-2
|2
|1
|24
|VanVleet
|45:29
|3-13
|4-4
|0-5
|9
|3
|12
|Achiuwa
|35:33
|9-11
|0-2
|2-6
|1
|2
|20
|Boucher
|16:56
|1-3
|0-0
|2-6
|0
|1
|3
|Flynn
|7:31
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|0
|Young
|5:43
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|265:00
|38-86
|12-18
|9-32
|23
|21
|101
Percentages: FG .442, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 13-35, .371 (Anunoby 4-9, Trent Jr. 4-9, Achiuwa 2-2, VanVleet 2-10, Boucher 1-2, Birch 0-1, Siakam 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Achiuwa, Anunoby, Siakam, Trent Jr.).
Turnovers: 10 (Achiuwa 4, Siakam 3, Anunoby, Birch, Flynn).
Steals: 9 (VanVleet 3, Siakam 2, Trent Jr. 2, Anunoby, Flynn).
Technical Fouls: VanVleet, 4:08 second; Raptors, 5:09 third.
|Philadelphia
|19
|27
|28
|21
|9
|—
|104
|Toronto
|29
|27
|19
|20
|6
|—
|101
A_19,800 (19,800). T_2:37.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.