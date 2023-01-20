PHILADELPHIA (105)
Harris 5-11 0-0 11, Tucker 0-0 0-0 0, Embiid 12-22 7-7 32, Harden 6-11 3-4 16, Melton 1-5 2-2 5, Niang 3-6 0-0 9, Harrell 2-3 1-4 5, Milton 4-7 2-2 10, Thybulle 1-4 0-0 2, Maxey 7-12 0-0 15. Totals 41-81 15-19 105.
PORTLAND (95)
Grant 8-14 6-6 24, Hart 2-6 3-6 8, Nurkic 2-10 0-0 4, Lillard 6-21 10-10 25, Simons 6-15 2-2 16, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Eubanks 3-5 0-2 6, Little 4-7 1-3 10, Sharpe 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 32-85 22-29 95.
|Philadelphia
|26
|31
|22
|26
|—
|105
|Portland
|14
|20
|31
|30
|—
|95
3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 8-26 (Niang 3-6, Embiid 1-3, Harris 1-3, Harden 1-4, Maxey 1-4, Melton 1-5, Thybulle 0-1), Portland 9-37 (Lillard 3-13, Grant 2-6, Simons 2-7, Hart 1-2, Little 1-2, Eubanks 0-1, Nurkic 0-3, Sharpe 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Philadelphia 43 (Harden 10), Portland 44 (Nurkic 11). Assists_Philadelphia 24 (Harden 14), Portland 19 (Lillard 11). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 23, Portland 15. A_18,113 (19,393)
