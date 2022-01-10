PHILADELPHIA (111)
Harris 6-17 0-0 13, Thybulle 4-7 0-0 10, Embiid 9-16 13-13 31, D.Green 2-5 0-0 5, Korkmaz 5-10 0-0 12, Henry 0-1 0-0 0, Niang 3-8 0-0 8, Bassey 0-0 0-0 0, Key 1-1 0-0 2, Drummond 6-8 1-3 13, Brown Jr. 0-3 1-2 1, Joe 4-10 0-0 10, Powell 3-8 0-0 6. Totals 43-94 15-18 111.
HOUSTON (91)
Tate 4-10 0-0 9, Wood 5-12 3-4 14, Theis 4-7 1-2 12, J.Green 6-12 0-0 14, Porter Jr. 2-9 4-6 8, Garuba 0-1 0-0 0, Martin Jr. 3-4 2-2 10, Nwaba 1-2 2-2 4, Augustin 0-3 0-0 0, Christopher 3-10 4-6 13, Mathews 1-5 2-4 5, Nix 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 30-77 18-27 91.
|Philadelphia
|36
|26
|29
|20
|—
|111
|Houston
|27
|23
|22
|19
|—
|91
3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 10-35 (Korkmaz 2-4, Niang 2-5, Thybulle 2-5, Joe 2-6, D.Green 1-4, Harris 1-5, Powell 0-2, Brown Jr. 0-3), Houston 13-42 (Theis 3-5, Christopher 3-7, Martin Jr. 2-3, J.Green 2-6, Tate 1-3, Mathews 1-5, Wood 1-5, Augustin 0-2, Porter Jr. 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Philadelphia 47 (Drummond 10), Houston 39 (Porter Jr., Wood 6). Assists_Philadelphia 23 (Embiid 6), Houston 18 (Porter Jr. 5). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 21, Houston 11. A_13,593 (18,500)