TORONTO (97)
Anunoby 10-14 2-2 26, Siakam 7-20 6-7 20, Achiuwa 3-8 1-1 7, Trent Jr. 0-3 0-0 0, VanVleet 7-23 1-2 20, Young 1-1 0-0 2, Boucher 8-13 0-0 17, Birch 2-3 0-0 5, Flynn 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 38-89 10-12 97.
PHILADELPHIA (112)
Green 4-12 0-0 11, Harris 7-11 3-4 20, Embiid 9-16 12-14 31, Harden 3-9 7-8 14, Maxey 8-11 4-4 23, Niang 2-3 0-0 5, Reed 0-1 0-0 0, Milton 1-3 0-0 3, Thybulle 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 36-69 26-30 112.
|Toronto
|33
|19
|19
|26
|—
|97
|Philadelphia
|32
|35
|28
|17
|—
|112
3-Point Goals_Toronto 11-32 (VanVleet 5-16, Anunoby 4-7, Birch 1-1, Boucher 1-3, Achiuwa 0-1, Siakam 0-1, Trent Jr. 0-1, Flynn 0-2), Philadelphia 14-30 (Harris 3-3, Maxey 3-6, Green 3-9, Embiid 1-2, Milton 1-2, Niang 1-2, Thybulle 1-2, Harden 1-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Toronto 35 (Siakam 10), Philadelphia 41 (Embiid 11). Assists_Toronto 16 (VanVleet 7), Philadelphia 20 (Maxey 8). Total Fouls_Toronto 24, Philadelphia 18. A_20,974 (20,478)
