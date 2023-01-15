PHILADELPHIA (118)
Melton 2-7 0-0 6, Tucker 1-2 2-2 5, Embiid 9-18 10-13 30, Harden 11-19 5-5 31, Maxey 7-20 2-2 21, Niang 0-3 0-0 0, Harrell 2-5 2-4 6, Milton 7-12 0-0 17, Thybulle 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 40-89 21-26 118.
UTAH (117)
Beasley 3-14 0-0 9, Vanderbilt 4-9 0-0 8, Kessler 7-7 1-1 15, Clarkson 16-29 3-3 38, Conley 3-9 6-7 14, Fontecchio 1-3 0-0 3, Agbaji 1-3 1-2 3, Alexander-Walker 3-6 0-0 7, Horton-Tucker 5-10 8-10 20. Totals 43-90 19-23 117.
|Philadelphia
|41
|25
|22
|30
|—
|118
|Utah
|24
|32
|29
|32
|—
|117
3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 17-39 (Maxey 5-11, Harden 4-10, Milton 3-5, Embiid 2-3, Melton 2-3, Tucker 1-2, Thybulle 0-2, Niang 0-3), Utah 12-40 (Beasley 3-9, Clarkson 3-12, Horton-Tucker 2-4, Conley 2-7, Fontecchio 1-3, Alexander-Walker 1-4, Vanderbilt 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Philadelphia 37 (Embiid 7), Utah 48 (Kessler 12). Assists_Philadelphia 23 (Harden 11), Utah 20 (Conley 8). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 17, Utah 24. A_18,206 (18,206)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.