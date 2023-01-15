|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PHILADELPHIA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Melton
|31:40
|2-7
|0-0
|0-4
|3
|2
|6
|Tucker
|22:51
|1-2
|2-2
|1-4
|1
|1
|5
|Embiid
|35:36
|9-18
|10-13
|1-7
|2
|2
|30
|Harden
|37:41
|11-19
|5-5
|1-6
|11
|4
|31
|Maxey
|38:08
|7-20
|2-2
|1-3
|1
|2
|21
|Milton
|28:49
|7-12
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|3
|17
|Thybulle
|20:27
|1-3
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|3
|2
|Harrell
|12:24
|2-5
|2-4
|4-5
|1
|0
|6
|Niang
|12:24
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|40-89
|21-26
|9-37
|23
|17
|118
Percentages: FG .449, FT .808.
3-Point Goals: 17-39, .436 (Maxey 5-11, Harden 4-10, Milton 3-5, Embiid 2-3, Melton 2-3, Tucker 1-2, Thybulle 0-2, Niang 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Embiid 2, Melton 2, Harrell).
Turnovers: 8 (Embiid 2, Harden 2, Maxey, Melton, Milton, Thybulle).
Steals: 5 (Melton 3, Harrell, Thybulle).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Beasley
|32:07
|3-14
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|3
|9
|Vanderbilt
|24:55
|4-9
|0-0
|3-9
|1
|4
|8
|Kessler
|31:48
|7-7
|1-1
|3-12
|0
|1
|15
|Clarkson
|36:13
|16-29
|3-3
|2-9
|5
|4
|38
|Conley
|29:10
|3-9
|6-7
|1-1
|8
|1
|14
|Alexander-Walker
|28:59
|3-6
|0-0
|0-7
|2
|4
|7
|Horton-Tucker
|28:21
|5-10
|8-10
|0-6
|2
|2
|20
|Agbaji
|20:41
|1-3
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|3
|3
|Fontecchio
|7:46
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|3
|Totals
|240:00
|43-90
|19-23
|10-48
|20
|24
|117
Percentages: FG .478, FT .826.
3-Point Goals: 12-40, .300 (Beasley 3-9, Clarkson 3-12, Horton-Tucker 2-4, Conley 2-7, Fontecchio 1-3, Alexander-Walker 1-4, Vanderbilt 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Horton-Tucker 2, Kessler 2, Alexander-Walker, Vanderbilt).
Turnovers: 10 (Horton-Tucker 3, Beasley 2, Agbaji, Alexander-Walker, Clarkson, Fontecchio, Kessler).
Steals: 5 (Alexander-Walker 2, Agbaji, Conley, Kessler).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Philadelphia
|41
|25
|22
|30
|—
|118
|Utah
|24
|32
|29
|32
|—
|117
A_18,206 (18,206). T_2:15.
