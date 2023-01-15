FGFTReb
PHILADELPHIAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Melton31:402-70-00-4326
Tucker22:511-22-21-4115
Embiid35:369-1810-131-72230
Harden37:4111-195-51-611431
Maxey38:087-202-21-31221
Milton28:497-120-00-42317
Thybulle20:271-30-01-4132
Harrell12:242-52-44-5106
Niang12:240-30-00-0100
Totals240:0040-8921-269-372317118

Percentages: FG .449, FT .808.

3-Point Goals: 17-39, .436 (Maxey 5-11, Harden 4-10, Milton 3-5, Embiid 2-3, Melton 2-3, Tucker 1-2, Thybulle 0-2, Niang 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Embiid 2, Melton 2, Harrell).

Turnovers: 8 (Embiid 2, Harden 2, Maxey, Melton, Milton, Thybulle).

Steals: 5 (Melton 3, Harrell, Thybulle).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UTAHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Beasley32:073-140-01-3139
Vanderbilt24:554-90-03-9148
Kessler31:487-71-13-120115
Clarkson36:1316-293-32-95438
Conley29:103-96-71-18114
Alexander-Walker28:593-60-00-7247
Horton-Tucker28:215-108-100-62220
Agbaji20:411-31-20-1133
Fontecchio7:461-30-00-0023
Totals240:0043-9019-2310-482024117

Percentages: FG .478, FT .826.

3-Point Goals: 12-40, .300 (Beasley 3-9, Clarkson 3-12, Horton-Tucker 2-4, Conley 2-7, Fontecchio 1-3, Alexander-Walker 1-4, Vanderbilt 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Horton-Tucker 2, Kessler 2, Alexander-Walker, Vanderbilt).

Turnovers: 10 (Horton-Tucker 3, Beasley 2, Agbaji, Alexander-Walker, Clarkson, Fontecchio, Kessler).

Steals: 5 (Alexander-Walker 2, Agbaji, Conley, Kessler).

Technical Fouls: None.

Philadelphia41252230118
Utah24322932117

A_18,206 (18,206). T_2:15.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

