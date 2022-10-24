INDIANA (106)
Nesmith 4-9 0-0 9, Smith 6-12 3-4 17, Jackson 1-2 3-6 5, Haliburton 7-11 2-2 19, Hield 6-14 3-3 18, Taylor 1-4 0-0 2, Bitadze 0-2 3-4 3, Mathurin 6-16 4-4 17, Nembhard 2-6 0-0 5, Brissett 0-2 0-0 0, Duarte 4-9 0-0 9, McConnell 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 38-90 18-23 106.
PHILADELPHIA (120)
Harris 7-14 0-0 18, Tucker 1-1 0-0 3, Embiid 8-13 9-9 26, Harden 10-18 4-4 29, Maxey 3-11 0-0 8, Niang 4-7 2-2 13, Reed 0-2 0-0 0, Harrell 0-2 5-6 5, Korkmaz 0-1 0-0 0, Milton 0-0 0-0 0, Thybulle 0-0 0-0 0, House Jr. 2-4 1-2 6, Melton 3-6 3-3 11, Springer 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 38-80 25-28 120.
|Indiana
|23
|23
|30
|30
|—
|106
|Philadelphia
|33
|31
|26
|30
|—
|120
3-Point Goals_Indiana 12-44 (Haliburton 3-6, Hield 3-10, Smith 2-5, Duarte 1-3, Nesmith 1-4, Nembhard 1-5, Mathurin 1-7, Bitadze 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Brissett 0-2), Philadelphia 19-43 (Harden 5-10, Harris 4-10, Niang 3-6, Melton 2-4, Maxey 2-5, Tucker 1-1, Embiid 1-3, House Jr. 1-3, Korkmaz 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 47 (Smith 10), Philadelphia 39 (Harden 9). Assists_Indiana 27 (Haliburton 10), Philadelphia 25 (Harden 11). Total Fouls_Indiana 23, Philadelphia 20. A_19,786 (20,478)
