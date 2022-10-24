FGFTReb
INDIANAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Nesmith17:194-90-00-2139
Smith25:226-123-44-101217
Jackson17:361-23-60-1055
Haliburton31:267-112-22-610019
Hield27:466-143-30-66318
Mathurin24:446-164-42-42317
Nembhard21:532-60-00-3405
Bitadze20:440-23-40-3133
Duarte16:214-90-03-4029
Taylor15:041-40-02-4022
McConnell14:571-30-00-1202
Brissett6:450-20-01-3000
Totals240:0038-9018-2314-472723106

Percentages: FG .422, FT .783.

3-Point Goals: 12-44, .273 (Haliburton 3-6, Hield 3-10, Smith 2-5, Duarte 1-3, Nesmith 1-4, Nembhard 1-5, Mathurin 1-7, Bitadze 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Brissett 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Bitadze 2, Smith, Taylor).

Turnovers: 13 (Haliburton 4, Mathurin 3, Brissett, Duarte, Hield, McConnell, Nesmith, Smith).

Steals: 3 (Jackson, McConnell, Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
PHILADELPHIAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Harris28:337-140-02-82318
Tucker20:271-10-01-3123
Embiid28:178-139-91-52526
Harden34:3910-184-40-911229
Maxey37:473-110-01-2308
Niang21:284-72-20-12213
House Jr.20:002-41-21-2226
Melton17:003-63-30-51111
Harrell10:370-25-60-0015
Reed8:580-20-00-1010
Milton6:130-00-00-1110
Korkmaz2:000-10-00-0000
Springer2:000-11-21-2001
Thybulle2:000-00-00-0000
Totals240:0038-8025-287-392520120

Percentages: FG .475, FT .893.

3-Point Goals: 19-43, .442 (Harden 5-10, Harris 4-10, Niang 3-6, Melton 2-4, Maxey 2-5, Tucker 1-1, Embiid 1-3, House Jr. 1-3, Korkmaz 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Embiid 3, Harrell, Harris, Reed, Springer).

Turnovers: 7 (Embiid 3, Maxey 2, Harden, Reed).

Steals: 8 (Harden 2, Embiid, Harris, Maxey, Melton, Niang, Reed).

Technical Fouls: None.

Indiana23233030106
Philadelphia33312630120

A_19,786 (20,478). T_2:16.

