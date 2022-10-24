|FG
|FT
|Reb
|INDIANA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Nesmith
|17:19
|4-9
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|9
|Smith
|25:22
|6-12
|3-4
|4-10
|1
|2
|17
|Jackson
|17:36
|1-2
|3-6
|0-1
|0
|5
|5
|Haliburton
|31:26
|7-11
|2-2
|2-6
|10
|0
|19
|Hield
|27:46
|6-14
|3-3
|0-6
|6
|3
|18
|Mathurin
|24:44
|6-16
|4-4
|2-4
|2
|3
|17
|Nembhard
|21:53
|2-6
|0-0
|0-3
|4
|0
|5
|Bitadze
|20:44
|0-2
|3-4
|0-3
|1
|3
|3
|Duarte
|16:21
|4-9
|0-0
|3-4
|0
|2
|9
|Taylor
|15:04
|1-4
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|2
|2
|McConnell
|14:57
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|2
|Brissett
|6:45
|0-2
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|38-90
|18-23
|14-47
|27
|23
|106
Percentages: FG .422, FT .783.
3-Point Goals: 12-44, .273 (Haliburton 3-6, Hield 3-10, Smith 2-5, Duarte 1-3, Nesmith 1-4, Nembhard 1-5, Mathurin 1-7, Bitadze 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Brissett 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Bitadze 2, Smith, Taylor).
Turnovers: 13 (Haliburton 4, Mathurin 3, Brissett, Duarte, Hield, McConnell, Nesmith, Smith).
Steals: 3 (Jackson, McConnell, Smith).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PHILADELPHIA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Harris
|28:33
|7-14
|0-0
|2-8
|2
|3
|18
|Tucker
|20:27
|1-1
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|2
|3
|Embiid
|28:17
|8-13
|9-9
|1-5
|2
|5
|26
|Harden
|34:39
|10-18
|4-4
|0-9
|11
|2
|29
|Maxey
|37:47
|3-11
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|0
|8
|Niang
|21:28
|4-7
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|2
|13
|House Jr.
|20:00
|2-4
|1-2
|1-2
|2
|2
|6
|Melton
|17:00
|3-6
|3-3
|0-5
|1
|1
|11
|Harrell
|10:37
|0-2
|5-6
|0-0
|0
|1
|5
|Reed
|8:58
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Milton
|6:13
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Korkmaz
|2:00
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Springer
|2:00
|0-1
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|0
|1
|Thybulle
|2:00
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|38-80
|25-28
|7-39
|25
|20
|120
Percentages: FG .475, FT .893.
3-Point Goals: 19-43, .442 (Harden 5-10, Harris 4-10, Niang 3-6, Melton 2-4, Maxey 2-5, Tucker 1-1, Embiid 1-3, House Jr. 1-3, Korkmaz 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Embiid 3, Harrell, Harris, Reed, Springer).
Turnovers: 7 (Embiid 3, Maxey 2, Harden, Reed).
Steals: 8 (Harden 2, Embiid, Harris, Maxey, Melton, Niang, Reed).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Indiana
|23
|23
|30
|30
|—
|106
|Philadelphia
|33
|31
|26
|30
|—
|120
A_19,786 (20,478). T_2:16.
