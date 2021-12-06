PHILADELPHIA (127)
Green 3-7 0-0 9, Harris 7-18 5-7 21, Embiid 15-20 12-14 43, Curry 3-11 0-1 6, Milton 6-8 0-0 16, Niang 2-4 1-1 7, Korkmaz 3-9 2-2 8, Thybulle 1-1 0-0 2, Drummond 3-5 0-2 6, Joe 3-4 0-0 9. Totals 46-87 20-27 127.
CHARLOTTE (124)
Bridges 6-16 3-4 16, Hayward 5-19 1-1 12, Richards 5-5 2-2 12, Martin 6-13 0-1 14, Oubre Jr. 13-24 3-4 35, Thor 3-5 1-2 8, Washington 6-17 0-1 16, Bouknight 4-8 2-2 11. Totals 48-107 12-17 124.
|Philadelphia
|23
|44
|28
|24
|8
|—
|127
|Charlotte
|34
|28
|31
|26
|5
|—
|124
3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 15-36 (Milton 4-6, Joe 3-4, Green 3-7, Niang 2-2, Harris 2-5, Embiid 1-2, Korkmaz 0-4, Curry 0-6), Charlotte 16-46 (Oubre Jr. 6-13, Washington 4-11, Martin 2-3, Bouknight 1-2, Thor 1-3, Bridges 1-6, Hayward 1-8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Philadelphia 49 (Embiid 15), Charlotte 42 (Washington 8). Assists_Philadelphia 28 (Embiid 7), Charlotte 31 (Hayward 9). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 19, Charlotte 18. A_14,462 (19,077)