FGFTReb
PHILADELPHIAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Green30:163-70-00-4309
Harris40:507-185-72-114121
Embiid40:4015-2012-141-157343
Curry40:543-110-12-4226
Milton35:286-80-00-42316
Thybulle19:351-10-01-2232
Niang16:512-41-10-1217
Korkmaz16:333-92-20-4318
Drummond12:203-50-22-3236
Joe11:333-40-00-1129
Totals265:0046-8720-278-492819127

Percentages: FG .529, FT .741.

3-Point Goals: 15-36, .417 (Milton 4-6, Joe 3-4, Green 3-7, Niang 2-2, Harris 2-5, Embiid 1-2, Korkmaz 0-4, Curry 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 9 (Drummond 2, Green 2, Harris 2, Curry, Milton, Niang).

Turnovers: 15 (Curry 4, Embiid 3, Green 3, Joe 2, Drummond, Harris, Milton).

Steals: 6 (Curry, Drummond, Embiid, Harris, Joe, Thybulle).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
CHARLOTTEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bridges43:046-163-41-66416
Hayward43:575-191-11-59312
Richards18:175-52-23-52112
Martin42:016-130-12-64214
Oubre Jr.42:5713-243-41-53035
Washington32:146-170-11-84416
Bouknight22:064-82-24-51311
Thor20:243-51-20-2218
Totals265:0048-10712-1713-423118124

Percentages: FG .449, FT .706.

3-Point Goals: 16-46, .348 (Oubre Jr. 6-13, Washington 4-11, Martin 2-3, Bouknight 1-2, Thor 1-3, Bridges 1-6, Hayward 1-8).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Washington 3, Hayward, Oubre Jr., Thor).

Turnovers: 8 (Martin 4, Bridges 2, Bouknight, Oubre Jr.).

Steals: 6 (Oubre Jr. 4, Hayward, Washington).

Technical Fouls: Hornets, 3:34 second; Oubre Jr., 10:13 fourth.

Philadelphia234428248127
Charlotte342831265124

A_14,462 (19,077). T_2:29.

