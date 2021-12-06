|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PHILADELPHIA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Green
|30:16
|3-7
|0-0
|0-4
|3
|0
|9
|Harris
|40:50
|7-18
|5-7
|2-11
|4
|1
|21
|Embiid
|40:40
|15-20
|12-14
|1-15
|7
|3
|43
|Curry
|40:54
|3-11
|0-1
|2-4
|2
|2
|6
|Milton
|35:28
|6-8
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|3
|16
|Thybulle
|19:35
|1-1
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|3
|2
|Niang
|16:51
|2-4
|1-1
|0-1
|2
|1
|7
|Korkmaz
|16:33
|3-9
|2-2
|0-4
|3
|1
|8
|Drummond
|12:20
|3-5
|0-2
|2-3
|2
|3
|6
|Joe
|11:33
|3-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|9
|Totals
|265:00
|46-87
|20-27
|8-49
|28
|19
|127
Percentages: FG .529, FT .741.
3-Point Goals: 15-36, .417 (Milton 4-6, Joe 3-4, Green 3-7, Niang 2-2, Harris 2-5, Embiid 1-2, Korkmaz 0-4, Curry 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 9 (Drummond 2, Green 2, Harris 2, Curry, Milton, Niang).
Turnovers: 15 (Curry 4, Embiid 3, Green 3, Joe 2, Drummond, Harris, Milton).
Steals: 6 (Curry, Drummond, Embiid, Harris, Joe, Thybulle).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHARLOTTE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bridges
|43:04
|6-16
|3-4
|1-6
|6
|4
|16
|Hayward
|43:57
|5-19
|1-1
|1-5
|9
|3
|12
|Richards
|18:17
|5-5
|2-2
|3-5
|2
|1
|12
|Martin
|42:01
|6-13
|0-1
|2-6
|4
|2
|14
|Oubre Jr.
|42:57
|13-24
|3-4
|1-5
|3
|0
|35
|Washington
|32:14
|6-17
|0-1
|1-8
|4
|4
|16
|Bouknight
|22:06
|4-8
|2-2
|4-5
|1
|3
|11
|Thor
|20:24
|3-5
|1-2
|0-2
|2
|1
|8
|Totals
|265:00
|48-107
|12-17
|13-42
|31
|18
|124
Percentages: FG .449, FT .706.
3-Point Goals: 16-46, .348 (Oubre Jr. 6-13, Washington 4-11, Martin 2-3, Bouknight 1-2, Thor 1-3, Bridges 1-6, Hayward 1-8).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Washington 3, Hayward, Oubre Jr., Thor).
Turnovers: 8 (Martin 4, Bridges 2, Bouknight, Oubre Jr.).
Steals: 6 (Oubre Jr. 4, Hayward, Washington).
Technical Fouls: Hornets, 3:34 second; Oubre Jr., 10:13 fourth.
|Philadelphia
|23
|44
|28
|24
|8
|—
|127
|Charlotte
|34
|28
|31
|26
|5
|—
|124
A_14,462 (19,077). T_2:29.