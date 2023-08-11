|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|4
|11
|W.Castro 3b-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Luplow lf-p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.385
|Correa ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.229
|Julien 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Jeffers c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Polanco dh-3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.238
|Kepler rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.236
|Wallner rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Farmer 2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Gallo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.172
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|13
|15
|13
|6
|6
|Schwarber dh
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.186
|a-R.Castro ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Bohm 1b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.290
|Turner ss
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.247
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.280
|b-Cave ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Stott 2b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.302
|Realmuto c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.249
|Stubbs c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Wilson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.400
|Sosa 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Rojas cf
|5
|2
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.306
|Minnesota
|020
|000
|000_2
|7
|0
|Philadelphia
|060
|302
|02x_13
|15
|0
a-flied out for Schwarber in the 7th. b-lined out for Castellanos in the 7th.
LOB_Minnesota 7, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Correa (25), Castellanos (27), Stott (24), Turner 2 (27). HR_Polanco (7), off Sánchez; Kepler (19), off Sánchez; Stott (11), off Headrick; Realmuto (15), off Headrick; Rojas (1), off Luplow. RBIs_Polanco (21), Kepler (45), Stott 3 (47), Realmuto 2 (48), Rojas 3 (12), Schwarber (73), Bohm (74), Turner 2 (44), Castellanos (73). SF_Bohm, Stott.
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Jeffers, Gallo, Wallner); Philadelphia 4 (Sosa, Stott 3). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 4; Philadelphia 6 for 11.
Runners moved up_Polanco. GIDP_Jeffers, Kepler, Bohm.
DP_Minnesota 1 (W.Castro, Farmer, Gallo); Philadelphia 2 (Stott, Bohm; Turner, Bohm).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keuchel, L, 0-1
|1
|2-3
|6
|6
|6
|2
|0
|49
|9.45
|Winder
|2
|4
|3
|3
|2
|1
|43
|5.40
|Headrick
|3
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|5
|67
|6.20
|Luplow
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|11
|18.00
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sánchez, W, 1-3
|6
|6
|2
|2
|3
|5
|107
|3.39
|Hoffman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|2.97
|Covey
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|38
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored_Winder 2-0, Headrick 2-0. HBP_Keuchel (Sosa), Luplow (Sosa). WP_Winder.
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Alex MacKay; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_2:46. A_33,071 (42,901).
