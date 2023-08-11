MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals32272411
W.Castro 3b-lf400002.241
Luplow lf-p300011.385
Correa ss201011.229
Julien 2b000010.286
Jeffers c401000.284
Polanco dh-3b412100.238
Kepler rf211110.236
Wallner rf100001.242
Farmer 2b-ss400002.238
Taylor cf402002.220
Gallo 1b400002.172

PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3613151366
Schwarber dh222120.186
a-R.Castro ph-dh100010.000
Bohm 1b310110.290
Turner ss513201.247
Castellanos rf413101.280
b-Cave ph-rf100000.214
Stott 2b422300.302
Realmuto c422200.249
Stubbs c100000.203
Wilson lf301021.400
Sosa 3b321001.240
Rojas cf521302.306

Minnesota020000000_270
Philadelphia06030202x_13150

a-flied out for Schwarber in the 7th. b-lined out for Castellanos in the 7th.

LOB_Minnesota 7, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Correa (25), Castellanos (27), Stott (24), Turner 2 (27). HR_Polanco (7), off Sánchez; Kepler (19), off Sánchez; Stott (11), off Headrick; Realmuto (15), off Headrick; Rojas (1), off Luplow. RBIs_Polanco (21), Kepler (45), Stott 3 (47), Realmuto 2 (48), Rojas 3 (12), Schwarber (73), Bohm (74), Turner 2 (44), Castellanos (73). SF_Bohm, Stott.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Jeffers, Gallo, Wallner); Philadelphia 4 (Sosa, Stott 3). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 4; Philadelphia 6 for 11.

Runners moved up_Polanco. GIDP_Jeffers, Kepler, Bohm.

DP_Minnesota 1 (W.Castro, Farmer, Gallo); Philadelphia 2 (Stott, Bohm; Turner, Bohm).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Keuchel, L, 0-112-366620499.45
Winder243321435.40
Headrick31-342225676.20
Luplow1122001118.00
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sánchez, W, 1-36622351073.39
Hoffman10000292.97
Covey210014384.50

Inherited runners-scored_Winder 2-0, Headrick 2-0. HBP_Keuchel (Sosa), Luplow (Sosa). WP_Winder.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Alex MacKay; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:46. A_33,071 (42,901).

