|Minnesota
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|36
|13
|15
|13
|W.Castro 3b-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Schwarber dh
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Luplow lf-p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Castro ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Correa ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Bohm 1b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Julien 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Turner ss
|5
|1
|3
|2
|Jeffers c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Polanco dh-3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Cave ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kepler rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Stott 2b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Wallner rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Realmuto c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Farmer 2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stubbs c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Wilson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Gallo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sosa 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Rojas cf
|5
|2
|1
|3
|Minnesota
|020
|000
|000
|—
|2
|Philadelphia
|060
|302
|02x
|—
|13
DP_Minnesota 1, Philadelphia 2. LOB_Minnesota 7, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Correa (25), Castellanos (27), Stott (24), Turner 2 (27). HR_Polanco (7), Kepler (19), Stott (11), Realmuto (15), Rojas (1). SF_Bohm (4), Stott (7).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Minnesota
|Keuchel L,0-1
|1
|2-3
|6
|6
|6
|2
|0
|Winder
|2
|4
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Headrick
|3
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Luplow
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|Sánchez W,1-3
|6
|6
|2
|2
|3
|5
|Hoffman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Covey
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
Winder pitched to 7 batters in the 4th.
HBP_Keuchel (Sosa), Luplow (Sosa). WP_Winder.
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Alex MacKay; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_2:46. A_33,071 (42,901).
