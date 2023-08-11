MinnesotaPhiladelphia
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32272Totals36131513
W.Castro 3b-lf4000Schwarber dh2221
Luplow lf-p3000R.Castro ph-dh1000
Correa ss2010Bohm 1b3101
Julien 2b0000Turner ss5132
Jeffers c4010Castellanos rf4131
Polanco dh-3b4121Cave ph-rf1000
Kepler rf2111Stott 2b4223
Wallner rf1000Realmuto c4222
Farmer 2b-ss4000Stubbs c1000
Taylor cf4020Wilson lf3010
Gallo 1b4000Sosa 3b3210
Rojas cf5213

Minnesota0200000002
Philadelphia06030202x13

DP_Minnesota 1, Philadelphia 2. LOB_Minnesota 7, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Correa (25), Castellanos (27), Stott (24), Turner 2 (27). HR_Polanco (7), Kepler (19), Stott (11), Realmuto (15), Rojas (1). SF_Bohm (4), Stott (7).

IPHRERBBSO
Minnesota
Keuchel L,0-112-366620
Winder243321
Headrick31-342225
Luplow112200
Philadelphia
Sánchez W,1-3662235
Hoffman100002
Covey210014

Winder pitched to 7 batters in the 4th.

HBP_Keuchel (Sosa), Luplow (Sosa). WP_Winder.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Alex MacKay; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:46. A_33,071 (42,901).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you