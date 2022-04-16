FGFTReb
TORONTOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Anunoby32:309-150-02-72220
Siakam39:419-185-50-37424
Barnes31:344-67-92-108115
Trent Jr.26:182-113-40-4029
VanVleet36:047-120-00-16618
Achiuwa28:363-91-11-4319
Boucher14:573-30-01-2067
Birch8:162-20-00-0024
Young5:330-10-00-1010
Watanabe5:271-20-00-0002
Banton2:460-01-20-0101
Bonga2:460-02-20-1012
Brooks2:460-30-00-2000
Flynn2:460-00-01-1000
Totals240:0040-8219-237-362726111

Percentages: FG .488, FT .826.

3-Point Goals: 12-30, .400 (VanVleet 4-7, Achiuwa 2-4, Anunoby 2-5, Trent Jr. 2-7, Boucher 1-1, Siakam 1-2, Young 0-1, Brooks 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Siakam 3, VanVleet 2, Achiuwa, Barnes, Trent Jr.).

Turnovers: 8 (Barnes 2, Achiuwa, Anunoby, Banton, Boucher, Trent Jr., Young).

Steals: 1 (VanVleet).

Technical Fouls: VanVleet, 9:06 fourth.

FGFTReb
PHILADELPHIAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Green22:241-60-02-3022
Harris37:049-145-61-66226
Embiid37:095-159-114-154519
Harden40:086-176-72-514022
Maxey38:2614-215-51-42038
Thybulle18:481-10-00-2033
Niang16:213-40-00-0028
Milton14:083-43-30-12010
Reed10:511-21-20-3043
Korkmaz2:460-00-00-0100
Joe1:550-00-00-0000
Totals240:0043-8429-3410-392918131

Percentages: FG .512, FT .853.

3-Point Goals: 16-32, .500 (Maxey 5-8, Harden 4-7, Harris 3-5, Niang 2-3, Milton 1-1, Thybulle 1-1, Embiid 0-2, Green 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Embiid, Harden, Harris, Reed).

Turnovers: 3 (Harden, Harris, Joe).

Steals: 6 (Harden, Harris, Milton, Niang, Reed, Thybulle).

Technical Fouls: None.

Toronto27243723111
Philadelphia35343824131

A_20,610 (20,478). T_2:26.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you