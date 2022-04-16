|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TORONTO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anunoby
|32:30
|9-15
|0-0
|2-7
|2
|2
|20
|Siakam
|39:41
|9-18
|5-5
|0-3
|7
|4
|24
|Barnes
|31:34
|4-6
|7-9
|2-10
|8
|1
|15
|Trent Jr.
|26:18
|2-11
|3-4
|0-4
|0
|2
|9
|VanVleet
|36:04
|7-12
|0-0
|0-1
|6
|6
|18
|Achiuwa
|28:36
|3-9
|1-1
|1-4
|3
|1
|9
|Boucher
|14:57
|3-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|6
|7
|Birch
|8:16
|2-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|4
|Young
|5:33
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Watanabe
|5:27
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Banton
|2:46
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|1
|0
|1
|Bonga
|2:46
|0-0
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Brooks
|2:46
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Flynn
|2:46
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|40-82
|19-23
|7-36
|27
|26
|111
Percentages: FG .488, FT .826.
3-Point Goals: 12-30, .400 (VanVleet 4-7, Achiuwa 2-4, Anunoby 2-5, Trent Jr. 2-7, Boucher 1-1, Siakam 1-2, Young 0-1, Brooks 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Siakam 3, VanVleet 2, Achiuwa, Barnes, Trent Jr.).
Turnovers: 8 (Barnes 2, Achiuwa, Anunoby, Banton, Boucher, Trent Jr., Young).
Steals: 1 (VanVleet).
Technical Fouls: VanVleet, 9:06 fourth.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PHILADELPHIA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Green
|22:24
|1-6
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|2
|2
|Harris
|37:04
|9-14
|5-6
|1-6
|6
|2
|26
|Embiid
|37:09
|5-15
|9-11
|4-15
|4
|5
|19
|Harden
|40:08
|6-17
|6-7
|2-5
|14
|0
|22
|Maxey
|38:26
|14-21
|5-5
|1-4
|2
|0
|38
|Thybulle
|18:48
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|3
|Niang
|16:21
|3-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|8
|Milton
|14:08
|3-4
|3-3
|0-1
|2
|0
|10
|Reed
|10:51
|1-2
|1-2
|0-3
|0
|4
|3
|Korkmaz
|2:46
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Joe
|1:55
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|43-84
|29-34
|10-39
|29
|18
|131
Percentages: FG .512, FT .853.
3-Point Goals: 16-32, .500 (Maxey 5-8, Harden 4-7, Harris 3-5, Niang 2-3, Milton 1-1, Thybulle 1-1, Embiid 0-2, Green 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Embiid, Harden, Harris, Reed).
Turnovers: 3 (Harden, Harris, Joe).
Steals: 6 (Harden, Harris, Milton, Niang, Reed, Thybulle).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Toronto
|27
|24
|37
|23
|—
|111
|Philadelphia
|35
|34
|38
|24
|—
|131
A_20,610 (20,478). T_2:26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.