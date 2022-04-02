CHARLOTTE (114)
Bridges 6-12 7-10 20, Washington 6-10 0-0 14, Plumlee 5-6 1-2 11, Ball 5-12 0-0 13, Rozier 2-9 5-6 10, Hayward 2-6 0-0 5, Martin 4-6 0-0 8, McDaniels 1-2 4-4 7, Harrell 3-7 0-0 6, Oubre Jr. 4-8 2-2 11, Richards 2-2 0-0 4, Thomas 2-7 0-0 5. Totals 42-87 19-24 114.
PHILADELPHIA (144)
Harris 8-13 2-2 23, Thybulle 5-7 0-0 12, Embiid 12-16 4-6 29, Harden 4-10 2-2 12, Maxey 7-12 2-2 19, Niang 4-5 0-0 10, Reed 1-3 0-0 2, Korkmaz 1-5 2-2 4, Milton 3-6 2-4 10, Jordan 4-4 0-0 8, Green 2-3 0-0 6, Joe 2-3 3-3 9. Totals 53-87 17-21 144.
|Charlotte
|26
|27
|27
|34
|—
|114
|Philadelphia
|29
|29
|45
|41
|—
|144
3-Point Goals_Charlotte 11-30 (Ball 3-6, Washington 2-4, McDaniels 1-1, Hayward 1-2, Thomas 1-3, Bridges 1-4, Oubre Jr. 1-4, Rozier 1-5, Martin 0-1), Philadelphia 21-43 (Harris 5-9, Maxey 3-5, Joe 2-2, Green 2-3, Niang 2-3, Thybulle 2-4, Milton 2-5, Harden 2-6, Embiid 1-3, Reed 0-1, Korkmaz 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Charlotte 32 (Bridges 5), Philadelphia 47 (Embiid 14). Assists_Charlotte 34 (Rozier 6), Philadelphia 38 (Harden 13). Total Fouls_Charlotte 18, Philadelphia 18. A_21,509 (20,478)
