Philadelphia0301417
Indianapolis733316

First Quarter

Ind_J.Taylor 1 run (McLaughlin kick), 9:37. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 5:23. Key Plays: Ryan 24 pass to Pittman on 3rd-and-6; J.Taylor 28 run; Ryan 1 run on 3rd-and-1. Indianapolis 7, Philadelphia 0.

Second Quarter

Phi_FG Elliott 22, 4:50. Drive: 15 plays, 54 yards, 7:08. Key Plays: Hurts 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Hurts 7 run on 3rd-and-5; Sanders 10 run; Hurts 9 pass to Watkins on 3rd-and-8; Hurts 12 run; Hurts 6 run on 3rd-and-10. Indianapolis 7, Philadelphia 3.

Ind_FG McLaughlin 51, :13. Drive: 5 plays, 22 yards, 1:30. Key Plays: Ryan 13 pass to Campbell; Ryan 6 pass to Pierce on 3rd-and-7. Indianapolis 10, Philadelphia 3.

Third Quarter

Ind_FG McLaughlin 36, 13:14. Drive: 4 plays, 5 yards, 1:35. Indianapolis 13, Philadelphia 3.

Fourth Quarter

Phi_Watkins 22 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 13:31. Drive: 5 plays, 60 yards, 2:04. Key Play: Hurts 23 run. Indianapolis 13, Philadelphia 10.

Ind_FG McLaughlin 37, 4:37. Drive: 11 plays, 47 yards, 4:57. Key Plays: Ryan 17 pass to Pierce on 3rd-and-11; Ryan 31 pass to Campbell on 3rd-and-3. Indianapolis 16, Philadelphia 10.

Phi_Hurts 7 run (Elliott kick), 1:20. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 3:17. Key Plays: B.Scott 2 run on 3rd-and-4; Hurts 3 run on 4th-and-2. Philadelphia 17, Indianapolis 16.

A_66,241.

PhiInd
FIRST DOWNS1814
Rushing104
Passing69
Penalty21
THIRD DOWN EFF5-125-15
FOURTH DOWN EFF1-20-1
TOTAL NET YARDS314284
Total Plays6162
Avg Gain5.14.6
NET YARDS RUSHING14199
Rushes3326
Avg per rush4.2733.808
NET YARDS PASSING173185
Sacked-Yds lost3-174-28
Gross-Yds passing190213
Completed-Att.18-2523-32
Had Intercepted00
Yards-Pass Play6.1795.139
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB4-4-45-5-5
PUNTS-Avg.4-41.754-52.0
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE1325
Punt Returns1-132-25
Kickoff Returns0-00-0
Interceptions0-00-0
PENALTIES-Yds7-558-90
FUMBLES-Lost4-22-1
TIME OF POSSESSION29:2230:38

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Philadelphia, Hurts 16-86, Sanders 13-47, B.Scott 3-8, Gainwell 1-0. Indianapolis, Taylor 22-84, Jackson 1-7, Moss 2-7, Ryan 1-1.

PASSING_Philadelphia, Hurts 18-25-0-190. Indianapolis, Ryan 23-32-0-213.

RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Smith 6-78, Brown 5-60, Watkins 2-31, B.Scott 2-4, Pascal 1-9, Stoll 1-7, Sanders 1-1. Indianapolis, Pittman 6-75, Campbell 5-67, Jackson 4-3, Pierce 3-28, Taylor 3-10, Granson 1-16, Alie-Cox 1-14.

PUNT RETURNS_Philadelphia, Covey 1-13. Indianapolis, Coutee 2-25.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Philadelphia, None. Indianapolis, None.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Philadelphia, Gardner-Johnson 10-1-0, Edwards 6-4-0, White 4-2-0, Epps 3-2-0, Slay 3-1-0, Reddick 3-0-1, M.Williams 2-2-1, Graham 2-1-1, Sweat 2-1-0, Bradberry 2-0-0, J.Scott 2-0-0, Joseph 1-3-.5, Suh 1-2-.5, Cox 1-1-0, Hargrave 0-1-0. Indianapolis, Franklin 5-7-.5, Okereke 4-5-0, McLeod 4-2-0, Blackmon 4-1-0, Moore 4-0-0, Rodgers 4-0-0, Buckner 3-2-0, Facyson 2-2-0, Ngakoue 2-1-1.5, Odeyingbo 2-1-0, Odenigbo 2-0-1, Cowart 1-1-0, Cline 1-0-0, Gilmore 1-0-0, Speed 1-0-0, Stewart 1-0-0, Thomas 1-0-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Philadelphia, None. Indianapolis, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Indianapolis, McLaughlin 50.

OFFICIALS_Referee Land Clark, Ump Paul King, HL Tom Stephan, LJ Brian Bolinger, FJ Michael Banks, SJ Dominique Pender, BJ Greg Meyer, Replay Randy Campbell.

