Philadelphia0301417
Indianapolis733316

First Quarter

Ind_J.Taylor 1 run (McLaughlin kick), 9:37.

Second Quarter

Phi_FG Elliott 22, 4:50.

Ind_FG McLaughlin 51, :13.

Third Quarter

Ind_FG McLaughlin 36, 13:14.

Fourth Quarter

Phi_Watkins 22 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 13:31.

Ind_FG McLaughlin 37, 4:37.

Phi_Hurts 7 run (Elliott kick), 1:20.

A_66,241.

PhiInd
First downs1814
Total Net Yards314284
Rushes-yards33-14126-99
Passing173185
Punt Returns1-132-25
Kickoff Returns0-00-0
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int18-25-023-32-0
Sacked-Yards Lost3-174-28
Punts4-41.754-52.0
Fumbles-Lost4-22-1
Penalties-Yards7-558-90
Time of Possession29:2230:38

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Philadelphia, Hurts 16-86, Sanders 13-47, B.Scott 3-8, Gainwell 1-0. Indianapolis, Taylor 22-84, Jackson 1-7, Moss 2-7, Ryan 1-1.

PASSING_Philadelphia, Hurts 18-25-0-190. Indianapolis, Ryan 23-32-0-213.

RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Smith 6-78, Brown 5-60, Watkins 2-31, B.Scott 2-4, Pascal 1-9, Stoll 1-7, Sanders 1-1. Indianapolis, Pittman 6-75, Campbell 5-67, Jackson 4-3, Pierce 3-28, Taylor 3-10, Granson 1-16, Alie-Cox 1-14.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Indianapolis, McLaughlin 50.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

