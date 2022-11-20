|Philadelphia
|0
|3
|0
|14
|—
|17
|Indianapolis
|7
|3
|3
|3
|—
|16
First Quarter
Ind_J.Taylor 1 run (McLaughlin kick), 9:37.
Second Quarter
Phi_FG Elliott 22, 4:50.
Ind_FG McLaughlin 51, :13.
Third Quarter
Ind_FG McLaughlin 36, 13:14.
Fourth Quarter
Phi_Watkins 22 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 13:31.
Ind_FG McLaughlin 37, 4:37.
Phi_Hurts 7 run (Elliott kick), 1:20.
A_66,241.
|Phi
|Ind
|First downs
|18
|14
|Total Net Yards
|314
|284
|Rushes-yards
|33-141
|26-99
|Passing
|173
|185
|Punt Returns
|1-13
|2-25
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-25-0
|23-32-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-17
|4-28
|Punts
|4-41.75
|4-52.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|4-2
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|7-55
|8-90
|Time of Possession
|29:22
|30:38
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Philadelphia, Hurts 16-86, Sanders 13-47, B.Scott 3-8, Gainwell 1-0. Indianapolis, Taylor 22-84, Jackson 1-7, Moss 2-7, Ryan 1-1.
PASSING_Philadelphia, Hurts 18-25-0-190. Indianapolis, Ryan 23-32-0-213.
RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Smith 6-78, Brown 5-60, Watkins 2-31, B.Scott 2-4, Pascal 1-9, Stoll 1-7, Sanders 1-1. Indianapolis, Pittman 6-75, Campbell 5-67, Jackson 4-3, Pierce 3-28, Taylor 3-10, Granson 1-16, Alie-Cox 1-14.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Indianapolis, McLaughlin 50.
