|Philadelphia
|1
|1
|—
|2
|Los Angeles FC
|0
|2
|—
|2
First Half_1, Philadelphia, Gazdag, 5 (Wagner), 9th minute.
Second Half_2, Los Angeles FC, Opoku, 3 (Cifuentes), 56th; 3, Philadelphia, Carranza, 4, 67th; 4, Los Angeles FC, Escobar, 1, 82nd.
Goalies_Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Matt Freese; Los Angeles FC, Maxime Crepeau, John McCarthy.
Yellow Cards_Palacios, Los Angeles FC, 76th; Santos, Philadelphia, 83rd; Elliott, Philadelphia, 90th+4.
Referee_Jair Marrufo. Assistant Referees_Kathryn Nesbitt, Frank Anderson, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Silviu Petrescu.
Lineups
Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Kai Wagner; Alejandro Bedoya, Leon Maximilian Flach, Daniel Gazdag, Nathan Harriel, Jose Martinez (Jack McGlynn, 77th); Cory Burke (Sergio Santos, 65th), Julian Carranza.
Los Angeles FC_Maxime Crepeau; Franco Escobar, Mamadou Fall, Sebastien Ibeagha, Diego Palacios; Kellyn Acosta, Jose Cifuentes (Francisco Ginella, 88th), Ilie Sanchez (Latif Blessing, 74th); Cristian Arango, Kwadwo Opoku (Danny Musovski, 73rd), Carlos Vela.
